Today's Horoscope – July 31, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 30 2023, 22:43 ISTPisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Zodiac | Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope – July 31, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Romance now reveals its dreamy and magic. Emotions can get a bit too diluted at times, keep a grip on yourself and take charge of the situation at hand. Caution in financial affairs advised. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Your boss will present an olive branch today. Take it. However, beware the office snoop. Working out your cash flow can help you plan a pleasurable journey. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak- and-dagger approach. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A friend needs your advice and support. However, do not confuse it with romantic love. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. | Lucky Colour: Terra-cotta | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Financial matters highlighted. A contract or a new source of income may come through today. | Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | The stars stir up your sociable side today. You're in the mood for excitement and change as you mix with creative friends and hip colleagues. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | The accent is on communication – your family, friends. A day for socializing and increased interaction with people. You imply that you don't care for a certain person, but your actions are telling a whole different story! | Lucky Colour: Russet-brown | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Don't let your partner put you down. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened. | Lucky Colour: Cerise | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Misunderstanding is caused between partners by poor communication as well as trouble-makers. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Today's Horoscope – July 30, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 29 2023, 22:44 ISTPisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Today's Horoscope – July 30, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. | Lucky Colour: Rose | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Your charm wins the support of others. A pilgrimage in the offing. A seminar proves a social setting for contacts. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. A trip with a romantic partner likely. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying. | Lucky Colour: Ginger | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A day to be cautious about special plans or projects. Children bring joy. A known friend could turn traitor. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Today's Horoscope – July 29, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 28 2023, 22:50 ISTAries Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Today's Horoscope – July 29, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Discord may arise with someone you're close to. Property deals look good. Those who have been too demanding should be put in their place. Travel plans come awry. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | A friend will help you resolve an issue today. Money matters smooth. A new love proves elusive. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted. | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You need to reevaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | The day starts off on a good note with everything falling into place. The evening calls for some quick thinking with two admirers wanting you at the same time! | Lucky Colour: Emerald | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Health needs care. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Avoid being self-critical in career matters. Cash flow good. A friend is not what he seems. The moon gives the introspective and dreamy Piscean a break and a propensity for growth. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. An old friend reappears, claiming unexpected feelings for you! | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Your significant-other is accommodating and sentimental. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate. Confrontations, not always hostile occur. | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | A lack of support or understanding makes you insecure. Keep communication lines open in close relationships. Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay