OTT platforms play a much bigger part in our lives today than ever before. After the Covid-19 pandemic, there is an exponential rise in online streaming trends, and the demand for over-the-top (OTT) and high-quality videos have strategically become a key part of everyone’s integral part. Here we take a look at the top 10 OTT video streaming platforms' share in the Indian online video subscription market, according to London-based Omdia's 'India: Online Video Trends and Omdia Consumer Research Highlights' report.