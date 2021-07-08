Today's Horoscope - July 8, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 8, 2021
Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. A little retail therapy will put you in a fine mood. Colour: Mango | Number: 6
Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right.Colour: Purple | Number: 2
A lack of concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Colour: Yellow | Number: 3
There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Colour: Maroon | Number: 5
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. Lucky Colour: Mustard | Number: 8
Be on your best behaviour. . This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Colour: Fuchsia | Number: 4
Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Colour: Lilac | Number: 9
Your ability to organize and get everyone together will enhance your popularity and bring admirers. Things have been moving so quickly that you need to do something physical to release your tension. Colour: Cream | Number: 7
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Colour: Sky-blue | Number: 2
A response from that special one indicated. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion.Colour: Ash | Number: 5
Your artistic abilities are heightened. At work, a new project comes through. A friend is supportive. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Health needs caution.Colour: Jade | Number: 1
A lack on concentration could get you into serious trouble. It is very important for you to stay focused today. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely. Colour: Saffron | Number: 3
