Today's Horoscope - July 9, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - July 9, 2021
You'll make major decisions about property or residential concerns. Talks with business advisers are beneficial. This is a good period to seek employment, new job or work project. Colour: Silver | Number: 9
Health needs care. A short break will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Or simply take the day off. Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Colour: Gold | Number: 4
Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Travel plans highlighted. A good time for travel, though it would be advisable to confirm all plans beforehand. Colour: Burgundy | Lucky number: 3
You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Avoid confrontations with an emotional friend. : A family member may be moody . Splurge on that special gift today. Colour: Tan | Number: 2
Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. Energy can be intense during this period .Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully. Colour: Magenta | Number: 1
Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend. You feel aggressive or competitive concerning work. You may hire others. An authority figure proves helpful. Colour: Purple Number: 6
Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy . This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. Colour: Ash | Number: 8
You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Colour: Mustard | Number: 5
Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Colour: Yellow | Number: 2
You may be considering moving to larger quarters. You will do well in competitive activities today. Be cautious today, in order to avoid disappointments and quarrels. Colour: Ivory | Number: 4
Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try to keep your emotions under control today. An old sentimental issue causes confrontation with loved one. Colour: Scarlet | Number: 7
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your significant other. Travel plans may go awry. Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened. Colour: Opal | Number: 3
Aerial pics show chilling glimpse into Covid-stricken Indonesia’s worsening pandemic
Dramatic drone footage of the Rorotan cemetery in Indonesia's capital gives a chilling glimpse into a worsening pandemic that has seen deaths and infections soar in recent weeks, pushing hospitals to their limits.
Aerial photos show Indonesia ramping up burial pits amid rising Covid-19 deaths
A morbid grid of graves widens as excavators dig deep, piling up soil to make space for Indonesia's pandemic dead to be laid to rest. Credit: AFP Photo
Ambulances deliver bodies to the Jakarta burial site as trucks carry away dirt beside rows of rectangles carved out of the brown earth. Credit: Reuters Photo
Workers in protective suits lower coffins into the ground next to graves where small wooden planks serve as makeshift headstones. Credit: AFP Photo
Dramatic drone footage of the Rorotan cemetery in Indonesia's capital gives a chilling glimpse into a worsening epidemic that has seen deaths and infections soar in recent weeks, pushing hospitals to their limits.
This aerial picture shows a gravesite for victims of the Covid-19 at Srengseng Sawah cemetery in Jakarta. Credit: AFP Photo
According to the department that handles cemeteries, four of the five Jakarta Covid-19 burial grounds are now full. Credit: Reuters Photo
City data show burials on average were 17 per day in May and 105 per day in June. Credit: Reuters Photo
The aerial footage shows a huge brown clearing cut from a lush green field, rows of identical and newly filled plots. Credit: Reuters Photo
Indonesia has recorded more than 2.4 million cases of the coronavirus and 63,000 deaths overall, but the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant has seen record cases on most days since June 20. Credit: Reuters Photo
An aerial view of burial area provided by the government for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) victims in Jakarta, Indonesia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Cabinet Reboot: First-time MPs who took oath as ministers - In Pics
Sixteen first-time MPs were inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet post the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers every since Modi assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.
(Image Credit: PIB)
Cabinet Reboot: First-time MPs who took oath as ministers - In Pics
A Narayanaswamy is a Lok Sabha MP for Chitradurg in Karnataka. He has also been a four-times MLA in Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
Ajay Bhatt is a Lok Sabha MP for Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar in Uttarakhand. He was a three-time MLA in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.
Annpurna Devi is a Lok Sabha member from Kodarma in Jharkhand. She has also been a four-time MLA from Jharkhand and Bihar.
Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra.
Bharati Pravin Pawar is a Lok Sabha MP for Dindori in Maharashtra.
Bishweswar Tudu is a Lok Sabha MP for Mayurbhanj in Odisha.
BL Verma is a Rajya Sabha MP for Uttar Pradesh.
John Barla is a Lok Sabha MP from Alipurduar in West Bengal.
Munjapara Mahendrabhai is a Lok Sabha MP from Surendranagar in Gujarat.
Narayan Tatu Rane is a Rajya Sabha MP for Maharashtra.
Nisith Pramanik is a Lok Sabha MP from Cooch Behar in West Bengal.
LJP's Paras is the Lok Sabha MP for Hajipur in Bihar but he has been a seven-time MLA and an MLC in Bihar, making him one of India's senior-most state legislators.
Pratima Bhoumik is a first-time Lok Sabha MP for Tripura West in Tripura.
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh is a Lok Sabha MP for Inner Manipur in Manipur.
Shantanu Thakur is an MP from Bongaon in West Bengal.
Subhas Sarkar is a first-term Lok Sabha MP for Bankura in West Bengal.
Cannes 2021: See all the stylish red carpet looks
Stars were out in force on the French Riviera for the Cannes opening ceremony, in a show of support for an industry hammered by the pandemic after theatres closed for months. The stars were in their best as they glammed up the red carpet with their high-on fashion ensembles. Here we take a look at some of the glitzy red carpet looks…
Cannes 2021: See all the stylish red carpet looks
Former Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel sizzled in a plunging nude fringed Etro jumpsuit. Credit: AFP Photo
American supermodel Bella Hadid stunned all in a white vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown with a black sheer veil. Credit: Reuters Photo
Maggie Gyllenhaal looked elegant in an off-white silk dress per Celine by Hedi Slimane. Credit: AFP Photo
Helen Mirren wowed all in a warm yellow dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Credit: Reuters Photo
Jodie Foster arrived in a pearl-coloured Givenchy shift dress. Credit: AFP Photo
Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard stunned all in a shimmering silver Chanel gown. Credit: AFP Photo
Jessica Chastain sashays down the red carpet in a black lace Christian Dior gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
US director Spike Lee wore a hot pink suit for the opening ceremony. Credit: Reuters Photo
Lou Doillon donned a Oscar-gold pleated by Gucci dress. Credit: AFP Photo
Actress Andie MacDowell arrived in a silver-grey dress with an embellished bodice and top-studded sequins. Credit: AFP Photo
Anurag Thakur to Ashwini Vaishnaw, newly-appointed Cabinet ministers take charge after reshuffle: See pics
A day after massive Cabinet rejig, newly-appointed ministers took charge of their respective ministries. Take a look at the pictures.
(Image Credit: PIB)
Anurag Thakur to Ashwini Vaishnaw, newly-appointed Cabinet ministers take charge after reshuffle: See pics
Ashwini Vaishnaw took charge as the Union Minister for Railways.
Anurag Singh Thakur took charge as the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting.
Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.
Bharati Pravin Pawar at her office as the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao poses for the media after taking charge as the Minister of State for Railways.
Darshana Vikram Jardosh took charge as the Minister of State for Railways.
Jitendra Singh took charge as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology.
John Barla took charge as the Minister of State for Minority Affairs in the presence of the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai at his office as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development.
Raj Kumar Singh took charge as the Union Minister for Power.
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao took charge as the Minister of State for Coal in the presence of the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.