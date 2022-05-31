Today's Horoscope - June 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - June 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 2.
Taurus: This is great day for artistic pursuits and creative endeavours. A seminar or conference you attend will help you network with all the right persons. Career-wise this could be the start of a new dimension that could be both new and challenging to you. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 5.
Gemini: The day starts off as usual, however the pace picks up with meetings, calls and an unexpected invite to a black-tie affair . This function could be viewed as a platform for doing some serious networking and meeting like-minded people. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 3.
Cancer: A change of job seems to be the order, and you are raring to go. Send out applications and attend interviews. A picnic puts the zip in a new relationship, and both of you are finding new facets about each other that you find very pleasing. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 6.
Leo: Don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 4.
Virgo: You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Travel plans look exciting and will provide you with the kind of mental stimulation that your restless heart is looking for. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 8.
Libra: Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 9.
Scorpio: You may have to make a quick decision today regarding a job offer, but make sure that you weigh all the pros and cons before you decide. Romance is beckoning – so go all-out for the roses and wine strategy. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky Number: 1.
Sagittarius: You will be able to strike a good balance between your logical and creative sides today very harmoniously. So all day long you turn in good work and are very affable and approachable. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 4.
Capricorn: This is not the day to be extravagant. Or make big donations – just see to your own needs first, before you turn philanthropic. Not everyone will be pleased with your plans. Investments plans bear fruit in a while. Lucky Colour: Apricot. Lucky Number: 5.
Aquarius: You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 7.
Pisces: An unexpected junket is very exciting and the travel bug bites you. You are in the mood for a bit of travel today. Make it a business cum pleasure trip and you can achieve a lot more than you intended to. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 8.
Sidhu Moosewala laid to rest: Family, fans bid tearful farewell
A sea of mourners bid a tearful farewell to popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was cremated at his native village in Mansa, Punjab. Sidhu was shot dead on May 29 evening, a day after his security cover was trimmed by the state government.
Sidhu Moosewala laid to rest: Family, fans bid tearful farewell
Thousands of mourners thronged Sidhu Moosewala's residence to pay their last respects to the Punjabi singer at his funeral in Mansa, Punjab on May 31, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo
The body of the 28-year-old singer-politician was brought to his home in Moosa village amid tight security from Mansa civil hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted. Credit: PTI Photo
Moosewala's family, including his parents, were inconsolable as they sat beside the body at their home. Credit: PTI Photo
The singer's favourite tractor, which had figured in many of his music videos, was bedecked with flowers for his last ride to a family-owned field for the cremation. Credit: Special Arrangement
His mother gives Sidhu one last hug before the start of his funeral procession. Credit: Special Arrangement
Notwithstanding the scorching heat, mourners joined the funeral procession as Moosewala's father and mother stood on the tractor with folded hands, accompanying their son on his final journey. Credit: PTI Photo
The singer's father, Balkour Singh, even took off his turban on seeing the sea of mourners. Credit: PTI Photo
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)(Amritsar) President Simranjit Singh Mann and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring attend the funeral of Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Supporters and fans of Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala join the funeral procession, in Mansa, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Relatives of Moosewala mourn during his last rites, in Mansa, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Relatives carry the Punjabi singer's mortal remains for cremation during his last rites, in Mansa, Punjab. Credit: PTI Photo
Emotional Moosewala's father after igniting the pyre. Credit: Special Arrangement
In Pics | 7 Cities that offer world's best coffee
Here we list the seven best coffee cities in the world where the coffee isn't just good, it's simply awesome.
In Pics| 7 Cities that offer World's Best Coffee
1. London | A global tourist hub, London offers some of the best coffees apart from its popular tourist attractions. Eastern London boasts some of the highest concentrations of quality coffee shops and cafes with people going gaga over the flat white and cappuccino varieties. Credit: Pexels/Lina Kivaka
2. Sydney | Aussies serve some best white lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites. With espresso-focused coffee shops opened nearly a decade ago, Australia is steadily gaining prominence among coffee lovers. Credit: Pexels/Jason Villanueva
3. Helsinki | Finland is the leading coffee drinker worldwide having the world's top coffee consuming nation per capita. and has plenty of great coffee shops offering freshly brewed coffee. One will find varieties of coffee shops in Helsinki that offer some incredible brews beyond everyone’s imagination. Credit: Pexels/Dmitriy Ganin
4. Reykjavík | Scandinavians have the highest coffee consumption in the world after the Dutch. Just like Finns, Scandinavians are crazy coffee lovers and offer the best quality cups. Credit: Pexels/Chevanon Photography
5. Rome | Italy's Rome offers some of the world's best cafes with a picturesque background. Rich in its culture and traditions one can find numerous spots to enjoy the city while drinking and conversing with friends. Credit: Pexels/Bianca Gasparoto
6. Singapore | Coffee is an integral part of Singaporean life and locals are highly obsessed with latte art. Amid the busy life, the city offers some amazing cafes with many of them roasting the beans on-site that offer high-quality cups of coffee that you can enjoy with your loved ones. Credit: Pexels/Juan Pablo Serrano
7. Oslo | For over 100 years, shops in Oslo, Norway, have been serving amazing coffee. If you're in the city then it is very hard for you to miss the coffee smell and it is impossible for one to avoid. Credit: Pexels/Tom Swinnen
Apple iPads lead global tablet market
International Data Corporation (IDC) announced the latest report on global best-selling tablets for the quarter ending March 2022.
Four of the top five best-selling tablets were Apple iPads and Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 model is the only non-Apple product on the list.
"4 out of the 5 most sold tablets in Q1 2022 are iPads. They represent 94% of Apple´s total tablet sales and 30% of the total market. 12 yrs after the 1st iPad, Apple dominance remains," said Francisco Jeronimo, associate VP, IDC.
Apple iPads lead global tablet market, while Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 is lone non-Apple device in top five best-selling tablets globally.
1) Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) : It sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology. It houses a powerful A13 Bionic chip, which promises to deliver up to 20 percent performance boost over predecessor. Also, it is 3x faster than the best-selling Chromebook, and up to a whopping 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet. Credit: Apple
2) Apple iPad mini 6th Gen (2021) : It comes with 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with narrow borders. It houses Apple A15 Bionic chipset with a 6-core CPU, which promises a 40 percent jump in performance, and the 5-core GPU to deliver an 80 percent leap in graphics performance compared to the predecessor. Credit: Apple
3) Apple iPad Pro 5th Gen(2021): It comes in 11.0-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes. It features Apple M1 chipset comes with The 8-core CPU backed by the 8-core GPU. They are paired with 16-core Apple Neural Engine, an advanced image signal processor (ISP), a unified, high-bandwidth memory architecture with up to 16GB of memory, 2x faster storage, make iPad Pro more capable than ever. Credit: Apple
4) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (2022): The new Galaxy Tab S8 sports an 11.0-inch WQXGA+(2560 x 1600p) super AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 276 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, S Pen for an ultralow latency delivering an incredible writing experience, and support Samsung DeX and an 8,000mAh battery with super-fast charging support. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
5) Apple iPad Air 4th Gen(2020) It features 10.9-inch LED-backlit Liquid Retina display with multi‑touch, True Tone Display, IPS technology, up to 500 nits peak brightness, 2360x1640 resolution. It is powered by 5nm class A14 Bionic System-on-Chip (SoC) with 11.8 billion transistors. With this, it can deliver 40-percent faster, 30-percent faster graphics, 2X graphics performance, which is more than enough to play power-intensive games, do video editing, and other heavy work on the iPad. Credit: Apple
From SRK's daughter to Big B's grandson, a look at the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is all set to work her magic as she brings 'The Archies' comics to life with its Bollywood adaptation. Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby. Meet the cast members of the live-action musical film in which three star kids are making their dream debut.
From SRK's daughter to Big B's grandson, a look at the star cast of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'
Here we take a look at the star cast of the live-action musical film 'The Archies' by Zoya Akhtar in which not one, not two, but three-star kids are making their debut. Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project which is made under the banner Tiger Baby. Credit: Special Arrangement
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will play Veronica Lodge in the film. Credit: Instagram/suhanakhan2
Late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor will feature as Betty Cooper. Credit: Instagram/khushi05k
Raj Kapoor's great-grandson and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, will be seen essaying the role of protagonist Archie Andrews. Instagram/agastyaworld
Multi-talented Mihir Ahuja will play the role of Jughead Hones. Credit: Instagram/mihirahuja_
Fashion influencer Yuvraj Menda will be seen as Dilton Doiley. Credit: Instagram/yuvrajmenda
Actor and musician Vedang Raina will portray the role of Reggie Mantle. Credit: Instagram/vedangraina
Musician Aditi Saigal, popularly known as 'Dot' can be seen as Midge Klump in the Bollywood adaptation of 'The Archies' comics which is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Credit: Instagram/dotandthesyllables