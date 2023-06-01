Today's Horoscope - June 1, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - June 1, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20) | You know that change is in the air, but you are not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what’s occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21) | Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you know which side you should take. Today’s events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Avoid compromising situations at work.Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini: The day starts off as usual, however the pace picks up with meetings, calls and an unexpected invite to a black-tie affair . This function could be viewed as a platform for doing some serious networking and meeting like-minded people. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 3.
A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You arre beginning to think you have got unrealistic goals, but that’s not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think. Lucky Colour: Bronze Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
LEO (Jul 23 -Aug 21) | You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Lucky Colour Lavender. Lucky Number:1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23) | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you will be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23) | You have done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you have made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Lucky Colour :Tan. Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22) | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. A project you have been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
SAGITTARIUS (Nov23 - Dec 22) | Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number : 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
CAPRICORN (Dec23 - Jan 20) | Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky Colour: aqua- green. Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19) | You can excel where before you have failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20) | You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children’s needs could be more costly than you anticipated. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
