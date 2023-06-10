Today's Horoscope - June 11, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 10 2023, 23:59 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - June 11, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7
- 3 /13
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 2
- 4 /13
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea .Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 5
- 5 /13
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 6
- 6 /13
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3
- 7 /13
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9
- 8 /13
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue Lucky Number: 4
- 9 /13
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number: 7
- 10 /13
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5
- 11 /13
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You're up for a passionate encounter with someone special. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8
- 12 /13
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Keep your temper under check. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 2
- 13 /13
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettling but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: silver Lucky Number: 6
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Yellow alert in several districts as southwest monsoon rains arrive in Kerala
UPDATED : Jun 10 2023, 10:32 IST
India News | Kerala | Thunderstorms | rains | IMD | monsoon |
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (June 8) declared the onset of monsoon over Kerala. The state recorded widespread rainfall activity across different stations. Meanwhile, IMD's forecast for the upcoming days includes thundershowers. Rain alerts have been issued in various districts.
- 1 /7
In Pics | Yellow alert in several districts as southwest monsoon rains arrive in Kerala
- 2 /7
The India Meteorological Department on Thursday (June 8) declared the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala. IMD further forecasted isolated thundershowers in the coming days and sounded rain alerts in various districts. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
An orange alert was issued in Kozhikode. The district is expected to receive 115.6 to 204.4 millimetres of rainfall in 24 hours. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
In view of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, fishing activities were suspended totally. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and and Kannur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
Even as there were alerts about an El Nino climate pattern during the monsoon, IMD has forecast normal rains during the season. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon that hit Kerala further advanced to remaining parts of south Arabian sea and some parts of central Arabian sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, most parts of south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, and some more parts of southwest, central and northeast Bay of Bengal. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, June 10: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jun 10 2023, 09:03 ISTWorld news | India News | Sunny Deol | lil wayne |
- 1 /5
The Scarlet Opera performs during LA Pride in the Park concert at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Lil Wayne poses for a photo before game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Devotees cross a fire performing a ritual during celebrations of the festival of 'Suggi Habba', in Chikmagalur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
Ships take part in the trilateral Maritime Partnership Exercise between India, France and UAE. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Sunny Deol during the screening of re-released 'Gadar' movie at Raj Mandir Cinema, in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
WTC Final 2023: Players who have shone the best so far
UPDATED : Jun 10 2023, 09:40 IST
Sports News | World news | Steve Smith | Mohammed Siraj | Ravindra Jadeja | Cricket | Indian Cricket team |
Steve Smith to Mohammed Siraj, here listed are players who have showcased impressive performances at the ongoing World Test Championship 2023 final between India and Australia.
- 1 /6
WTC Final 2023: Players who have shone the best so far
- 2 /6
Ravindra Jadeja: After contributing crucial runs with the bat in the first innings, Jadeja picked up the important scalps of Travis Head and Steve Smith in quick succession in the final session of Day 3 disrupting the opponents' batting attack. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
Mohammed Siraj: After a successful first innings with the ball, Siraj started the second innings with great grit. He was the pick of the bowlers with a blistering spell which had the dismissal of David Warner. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
Scott Boland: Australian pacer Boland led the pace attack and had impressive bowling in the first innings where he scalped five wickets. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
Travis Head: Coming to bat at 76/3, Head unleashed a counter-attack and scored 163 in 174 balls. Head also had a 285-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Steve Smith (121), which is the fourth-biggest partnership for Australia against India for any wicket. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
Steve Smith: Smith scored his 31st Test century against India in the WTC final. He scored 121 runs off 268 balls with an average of 45.15. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - June 10, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 10 2023, 00:40 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - June 10, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky colour: Mustard. Lucky number: 2.
- 3 /13
Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky colour: Magenta. Lucky number: 5.
- 4 /13
You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Lucky colour: Yellow. Lucky number: 3.
- 5 /13
By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 7.
- 6 /13
There are new directions for you and you will be recognized for your abilities and talents . Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky colour: Orange. Lucky number: 8.
- 7 /13
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky colour: Indigo. Lucky number: 6.
- 8 /13
Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk and activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble. Lucky colour: Amber. Lucky number: 5.
- 9 /13
Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. Lucky colour: Mauve. Lucky number: 1.
- 10 /13
Put feelings aside , and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Lucky colour: Olive-green. Lucky number: 9.
- 11 /13
You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Your vim and vigour help you to finish a work project on time or to launch a new one. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. Travel plans to be avoided. Lucky colour: Ash. Lucky number: 7.
- 12 /13
You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky colour: Mustard. Lucky number: 8.
- 13 /13
Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. Career front seems settled. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky colour: Caramel. Lucky number: 3.