Today's Horoscope - June 13, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 8
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Lucky Colour: ivory Lucky number: 2
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 7
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary. Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 5
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 3
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward. Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 6
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Number: 1
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation. Lucky Colour: pearl Lucky Number: 7
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. Lucky Colour: Honey Lucky Number: 9
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: amber Lucky number: 3
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8
