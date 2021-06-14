Today's Horoscope - June 15, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - June 15, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Talks with businesspeople may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little | Lucky Colour: maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people to interfere with your work. A day to spend with friends, and quit worrying | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | Don't spend money that you really don't have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long broken friendship | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home | lucky Colour: Gold | lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through Loved ones may need support | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Not the day to commit yourself to a long-term relationship. Avoid long journeys to the North. If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. you need to be careful about overextending yourself | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | You are at your sentimental best today You may be infatuated with someone you meet and not seeing people objectively now. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations | Lucky Colour: Fuschia | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Restaurants in Delhi open their doors for dine-in facilities after 2 months hiatus; see pics
After being shut for almost two months, restauranteurs in the national capital breathed a sigh of relief as they opened their doors to the customers on June 14, 2021. On June 13, the Delhi government decided to allow dine-in facilities to operate with 50 per cent occupancy.
(Image Credit: PTI Photos)
- 1 /6
Restaurants in Delhi open their doors for dine-in facilities; see pics
- 2 /6
After being shut for almost two months, restauranteurs in the national capital breathed a sigh of relief as they opened their doors to the customers on June 14, 2021.
- 3 /6
On June 13, Delhi government decided to allow dine-in facilities to operate with 50 per cent occupancy.
- 4 /6
Customers enjoy a meal at a restaurant that opened after the state government eased Covid-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.
- 5 /6
A waiter sets a table in a restaurant that opened after the state government eased Covid-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.
- 6 /6
A waiter sanitises a table in a restaurant that opened after the state government eased Covid-induced restrictions, in New Delhi.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Hundreds get vaccinated in drive-through event in Bengaluru; see pics
Hundreds of people got vaccinated in a drive-through vaccination camp organised at Vega City Mall, Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru. The camp is open for the people to drive by and get the jab between 10:00 am and 01:00 pm and will go on until June 17.
- 1 /7
Hundreds get vaccinated in drive-through event in Bengaluru; see pics
- 2 /7
Hundreds of people got vaccinated in a drive-through vaccination camp organised at Vega City Mall, Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
The camp is open for the people to drive by and get the jab between 10:00 am and 01:00 pm and will go on until June 17. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination site set up at Vega City mall, Bannerghatta road. Credit: DH Photo
- 5 /7
About 80 people who registered for Covishield turned up to get the jab, while 65 who registered for Covaxin drove in to get the injection. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
People wait in their vehicles at a drive-in vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman as she reacts during the drive-in vaccination drive in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Traffic jams return to haunt Bengaluru as lockdown eases; see pics
The notorious traffic snarls returned to haunt Bengaluru as the lockdown curbs imposed more than a month ago to contain Covid-19 were eased. Hundreds of vehicles coming from the neighbouring Hosur in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu were seen stuck in long queues at Attibele in Bengaluru. The chaotic traffic extended up to Bommanahalli and Silk Board Junction.
- 1 /5
Traffic jams return to haunt Bengaluru as lockdown eases; see pics
- 2 /5
The notorious traffic snarls returned to haunt Bengaluru as the lockdown curbs imposed more than a month ago to contain Covid-19 were eased on June 14, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
Hundreds of vehicles coming from the neighbouring Hosur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu were seen stuck in long queues at Attibele in Bengaluru. There was a chock-a-block at Freedom Park, Seshadripuram, Malleswaram, Town Hall, Richmond Road and Kempe Gowda Road right in the middle of the city as well. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
The chaotic traffic extended up to Bommanahalli and Silk Board Junction. Credit: DH Photo/ Dinesh SK
- 5 /5
While imposing a stringent lockdown from May 10 onwards, the Karnataka government had given daily relaxation from 6 am to 10 am. Now the relaxation has been extended from 6 am to 2 pm daily except for weekends in 19 districts, which saw substantial reduction in Covid infections. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Forbes's 'World's Best Banks 2021': Here are India's top 10 banks
Forbes magazine and Statista released the third edition of the ‘World’s Best Banks’ list. These banks were rated according to their performance on general satisfaction and key attributes like trust, fees, digital services and financial advice. Here we take a look at the top 10 best banks in India, as per Forbes.
- 1 /11
Forbes's 'World's Best Banks 2021': Here are India's top 10 banks
- 2 /11
Standard Chartered Bank ranks 10th in the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /11
Saraswat Co-operative Bank has secured a spot in the 'World's Best Banks' 2021 list. It ranks ninth in the list. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
The Ernakulam headquartered Federal Bank features eighth in the list. Credit: Federal Bank Official Website
- 5 /11
India's 'most loved bank' State Bank of India (SBI) ranks seventh in the list. Credit: DH Photo
- 6 /11
Axis Bank, one of India's largest private sector banks, has managed to secure sixth spot in the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /11
India's fourth-largest private bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank ranks fifth in the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /11
At the fourth position was HDFC Bank. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /11
ICICI Bank ranks third in the list with its headquarters in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /11
CSB has managed to secure second place the 'World's Best Banks' 2021 list in India. Credit: CSB Offical Website
- 11 /11
Singaporean multinational banking DBS has topped the 'World's Best Banks' list 2021 released by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista, Credit: DBS Official Website