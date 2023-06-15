Today's Horoscope - June 15, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Don't let your partner put demands on you. Ideas may sound good, but be careful if people are just looking for handouts. Too much work and no play will not only result in fatigue and frustration but also loneliness, too. Lucky colour: blue Lucky Number: 6
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Be sure to look into travel opportunities that will provide you with mental stimulation. Move forward if you want to turn your life around. You are best to stick to basics. Work on getting ahead by picking up added skills. Lucky colour: Silver Lucky Number: 1
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Resist any idle chatter. Help if you can, but more than likely it will be sufficient just to listen. You may have been too agreeable to someone who just wanted to use you. Financial investments that deal with joint money can be extremely prosperous. Lucky colour: red Lucky Number: 8
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Lucky colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Lucky colour: yellow Lucky Number: 2
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now. Lucky colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. Lucky colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): A makeover in your appearance could do wonders for your confidence. And win you admirers too. If you are planning on taking up a special course of study, you can do so. Financially you need to set your priorities straight, and avoid over indulgence. Lucky colour: Coral Lucky Number: 5
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): suddenly you find yourself in the role of a peacemaker between two of your close friends. Don’t take sides, or give advice – they need to sort it out between themselves, just steer them along in the right direction. Your home life is particularly busy, with a big event coming up. Lucky colour: Grey Lucky Number: 7
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky colour: Violet Lucky Number: 2
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky number: 1
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 3
Cyclone Biparjoy: Thousands shifted to from Gujarat's coast to shelter homes
As Cyclone Biparjoy barrels towards the Kutch coast in Gujarat, the government said they have so far evacuated nearly 37,800 people living near the sea in eight districts of the state.
As Cyclone Biparjoy is moving towards the Kutch coast in Gujarat, the government has so far evacuated nearly 37,800 people living near the sea in eight districts of the state. Credit: Reuters Photo
A press release released by the Gujarat government said that so far government has evacuated 37,794 people living along the coastline. Credit: Reuters Photo
The state government is aiming to evacuate people residing within 10 km from the shore, said an official. Credit: Reuters Photo
Reportedly, the evacuation operations will continue till June 14. Credit: Reuters Photo
People evacuated from Kandla port lie inside a port authority multi-purpose hall converted into a shelter, before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy, in Gandhidham. Credit: Reuters Photo
People evacuated from Kandla port sleep inside a classroom in a school converted into a shelter, before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy, in Gandhidham. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 14, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem. Lucky colour: Onion-pink Lucky Number: 9
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one. Lucky colour: Carrot Lucky Number: 3
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Try meditation today. It will help you to focus your energies, and also help you to be more relaxed and tackle situations deftly and easily. A business offer needs more thinking. colour: Lucky Pumpkin-yellow Lucky Number: 2
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): A direct approach in all matters will prove effective today. Events and happenings could be very last-minute today, so make sure you have done your homework. Try to avoid ego hassles and be more approachable. Lucky colour: Aubergine Lucky Number: 5
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Your energy level is at an all-time high, so take advantage of every opportunity to be active. Don't push yourself or be too hard on yourself, as you tend to at times. Sometimes you raise the bar too high for yourself. You need to chill a lot more with a loved one. Lucky colour: Honey Lucky Number: 6
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Your love life looks great today, so if you want to take a break and drive into the sunset, do so. You have been too matter-of-fact in your approach with the special one, who wants lots of mush and roses! Career-wise you are coming out with some innovative ideas, so pitch them to your boss. He will be appreciative. Lucky colour: Corn-yellow Lucky Number: 8
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let-down at some core-level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. Lucky colour: Tomato red Lucky Number: 4
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): A makeover in your appearance could do wonders for your confidence. And win you admirers too. If you are planning on taking up a special course of study, you can do so. Financially you need to set your priorities straight, and avoid over indulgence. Lucky colour: Beetroot red Lucky Number: 7
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): suddenly you find yourself in the role of a peacemaker between two of your close friends. Don’t take sides, or give advice – they need to sort it out between themselves, just steer them along in the right direction. Your home life is particularly busy, with a big event coming up. Lucky colour: Nut- brown Lucky Number: 1
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20):A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky colour: Olive-green Lucky Number: 8
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky colour: Lime-yellow Lucky Number: 5
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky colour: Mint-Green Lucky Number: 2
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds & high tide hits Marine Drive in Mumbai
With cyclone 'Biparjoy' barrelling towards the Kutch district in Gujarat, strong winds and high tides were witnessed at Marine Drive in Mumbai. The high tidal waves pounded the beaches as the cyclone intensified into a 'severe' cyclonic storm. Cyclone Biparjoy is about to make landfall at the Kutchh and Saurashtra coast in Gujarat on June 15.
Strong winds and high tides were witnessed at Marine Drive in Mumbai as Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into a 'very severe' cyclonic storm. Credit: PTI Photo
A woman reacts as high sea waves crash at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
People play in the high sea waves crashing near the Gateway of India, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
It is expected that it will cross the Gujarat coast on June 15. Credit: PTI Photo
People move as high sea waves crashes near the Gateway of India, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Waves hit the city's waterfront during high tide due to the formation of Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea at Marine Drive in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
In Pics | 5 Popular celebrities who rarely show their faces
From RJ Jeeturaaj to 'MF DOOM' here we list celebrities and public figures who choose to hide their faces on most occassions for various reasons such as maintaining privacy, creating a mystique, or avoiding unwanted attention. Take a look...
Australian singer Sia prefers to keep her face hidden in her music videos. She conceals her face with long wigs that often cover her eyes entirely. Credit: Instagram/@siamusic
RJ Jeeturaaj is one of the prominent names in Indian Radio industry. He is known for successfully hosting the show 'Hi Mumbai' on Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM. The show is running for more than 2 decades. He makes sure that his face is covered while doing the show. Credit: Instagram/@mirchijeeturaaj
American music producer and DJ named Marshmallow is famous worldwide. He is always seen wearing a full-head marshmallow-shaped helmet, hiding his face which helps him to create a sense of mystery. Credit: Instagram/@marshmello
French electronic music duo, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, famously known as 'Daft Punk' gained popularity for wearing robotic helmets that completely cover their faces during their performances. Daft Punk's appearance with the helmet on his face became an iconic part of their image, emphasizing their focus on the music rather than individual personalities. Credit: Instagram/@catchup_source
The late rapper and producer MF DOOM was known for wearing a metal mask resembling the Marvel Comics character 'Doctor Doom'. He rarely revealed his face in public and preferred to let his music speak for itself. The mask became an integral part of his persona. Credit: Instagram/@mfdoom