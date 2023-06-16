Today's Horoscope – June 17, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Make your presence felt and make a statement with your designer clothes today. And watch the compliments rolling in. You need a break, do ask your special one and get away for a couple of days. Your love life is on a roll! Colour: Amber Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay
Taurus: A good day for the launch of new projects and for planning major legal strategies. Be careful with your words, as there are overly sensitive people around you who will take offence when none was intended. Colour: Ivory. Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay
Gemini: Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Colour: Emerald Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay
Cancer: You have been keeping a lot of feeling under the surface, and you feel ready to explode like a volcano today. Not an ideal situation to be in. You need to take a break, and spend time on de-stressing activities – yoga, swimming or whatever works for you. Colour: Blue. Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay
Leo: Try to avoid unnecessary clashes at home. You are an alpha personality, but you need to back a little to see the big picture. Strike a balance and decide what is best for you. Stay calm as you are able to find your emotional centre or equilibrium. Colour: Brown Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay
Virgo: A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns. Colour: Lime Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay
Libra: What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Colour: sapphire Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio: At work you are given a new assignment, but lay down the ground rules before you take it up. Otherwise you will end up doing everything, and that will leave you feeling frustrated and angry. Define your boundaries and work within them. You tend to pamper your loved ones too much, pandering. Colour: Peach Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius: Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise! Colour: Jade-green Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn: Your communication skills will bring you popularity and increased self-esteem. Peer pressure is putting a heavy burden on your shoulders, but you need to hold onto your principles and not give in. You know what is right, so hold on. Colour: Orange. Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius: A detractor is annoying, and trying to garner praise for your work for himself. Finances smooth, and an unexpected bonus is a big relief. An office junket is beckoning, so maybe you can combine it as a holiday with your special one. Colour: Pista green. Number: 2. | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces: You may blow situations out of proportion when dealing with the one you love. You may find that doing odd jobs around the house will be successful and appreciated by loved ones. You may want to tell someone how you really feel. Colour: Pink. Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay
Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: AI reimagines Bollywood stars as kids
Artificial intelligence (AI) images have taken over the internet with artists breaking all barriers with their imaginations to produce unique outcomes. Recently, an artist Gokul Pillai (@withgokul) shared a series of pictures where AI reimagined famous Bollywood actors as kids and the results instantly garnered attention. Take a look!
Alia Bhatt. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
Ranbir Kapoor. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
Sara Ali Khan. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
Varun Dhawan. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
Sonam Kapoor. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
Tiger Shroff. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
Ananya Panday. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
Arjun Kapoor. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
Suhana Khan. Credit: Instagram/@withgokul
Manipur Violence: Minister Nemcha Kipgen’s official residence set ablaze
On the evening of June 15, fresh violence broke out in Manipur, this time assailants burnt the official residence of Manipur's Industry Minister Nemcha Kipgen despite the presence of security personnel in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district. No casualty was reported in the arson as the family had vacated the house at the onset of unrest.
Miscreants in Manipur set on fire the official quarters of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district. Credit: IANS Photo
The incident took place around 6.30 pm, allegedly in the aftermath of the attack by suspected Kuki militants in the Khamenlok area, resulting in the death of at least nine village volunteers and injuring 10 others. Credit: PTI Photo
Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames before the blaze could spread. Credit: PTI Photo
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. The state has imposed a curfew on 11 districts and banned the internet in a bid to stop the rumours in the state. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Credit: PTI Photo
Trees uprooted, roofs blown off as Cyclone Biparjoy makes it landfall on Gujarat coast
The process of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall started in the Saurashtra and Kutch coastline last evening. Roofs were blown off houses, and trees and electric poles were uprooted in several parts as a result of the strong wind speed formed due to the cyclone. The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy which had a northeastward trajectory with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours, will weaken significantly today evening.
Roofs were blown off houses and trees and electric poles were uprooted in several parts of Gujarat as Biparjoy made landfall overnight and heavy rain continued to lash the coast early on Friday. Credit: PTI Photo
Biparjoy, which means 'disaster' or 'calamity' in the Bengali language, made landfall near Jakhau, a port in Gujarat that is close to the border with Pakistan, weather officials said. Credit: PTI Photo
Meanwhile, the weather department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gujarat and the neighbouring state of Rajasthan throughout Friday. Credit: Reuters Photo
Damaged hall in Swaminarayan Temple following the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Kutch. Credit: PTI Photo
Cyclone Biparjoy, a very severe cyclonic storm, made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday (June 15) evening with a wind speed of 115-125 kmph reaching 140 kmph as heavy rains lashed the coastal region. Credit: Reuters Photo
Police personnel stand guard at Mandvi beach as cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall, in Kutch. Credit: PTI Photo
News In Pics, June 16, 2023: Best photos from the world
Students being rescued after a fire broke out at a coaching institute, at Mukherjee Nagar area in New Delhi, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Students arrive to attend classes at St. Marys Multipurpose School which reopened after summer vacation, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Construction workers at Marine Drive as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Ciudad Juarez's mascot 'Benito' giraffe stands at the Parque Central during high temperatures in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 14, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
A man carries a container filled with water during high temperatures in the Anapra neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, June 15, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo