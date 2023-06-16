The process of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall started in the Saurashtra and Kutch coastline last evening. Roofs were blown off houses, and trees and electric poles were uprooted in several parts as a result of the strong wind speed formed due to the cyclone. The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy which had a northeastward trajectory with a speed of 13 kmph during the past six hours, will weaken significantly today evening.