Today's Horoscope - June 18, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 18 2021, 00:54 IST
Today's Horoscope - June 18, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | A lack of support or understanding makes you insecure. Keep communication lines open in close relationships. Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact.| Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | You are artistic and dreamy, but a more solid approach to work problems will be helpful. Minor accidents could cause trauma and major setbacks | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Be careful of your health and pay attention to any tell-tale signs of illness. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Avoid the need to speak out as strongly as you usually do and you'll fare much better. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | It’s a time to turn your luck around and it’s a time to combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Phtoto
Libra | Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. There maybe conflict at home and volatile scenes with partner/ spouse.| lucky Colour: Lemon | lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | An unexpected encounter today could bring about a lucrative deal. Don't overspend to impress others. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others. Your mood colours your thinking right now. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home.| Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
