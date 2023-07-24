Mumbai is put on a high alert as the city received 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kph. All major roads are struggling with traffic snarls, and the operations of local trains are also disrupted due to incessant rainfall. The government has announced that all schools in the city will remain shut for safety reasons.