Today's Horoscope - June 2, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing. Lucky Colour: Cerise. Lucky Number: 4.
Taurus: Your artistic/creative self is evolving and you feel the need to express yourself today. Find a suitable platform for your creativity. Enrolling in an art school, music school or whatever is your forte is recommended. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 5.
Gemini: Don't hold back; go with the flow and take a bit of a chance. Try not to allow others to burden you with additional responsibilities. Put your thoughts on paper. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 8.
Cancer: Avoid getting into ego hassles. Your charming manner will work wonders in a delicate situation today. You understand that all is not white and black, but shades of grey too. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 2.
Leo: Try to avoid unnecessary clashes at home. You are an alpha personality, but you need to back a little to see the big picture. Strike a balance and decide what is best for you. Stay calm as you are able to find your emotional centre or equilibrium. Lucky Colour: Buff. Lucky Number: 3.
Virgo: Please don’t expect others to finish the work you have left half undone. Unless you finish your work on time, and are on top of things, opportunities could pass you by. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 1.
Libra: A misunderstanding with a close friend will upset you a good deal. Seek the advice of another trusted friend to make peace between the two of you, as you are both hot-headed and not ready to back off. An office junket is beckoning, so maybe you can combine it as a holiday with your special one. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 7.
Scorpio: You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want. Lucky Colour: Wine. Lucky Number: 4.
Sagittarius: Be patient and watch the day play itself out. You are questioning your motives for taking on new challenges, but that kind of introspection needs a lot more clarity than you have right now. Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 9.
Capricorn: Avoid wasting too much time debating pointless issues. Focus your energy and time on things that really matter. Your home needs a face-lift, so maybe you could concentrate on home decorating. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 6.
Aquarius: You are feeling subdued, but your flamboyant personality wins over a cold colleague or boss. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 5.
Pisces: Your trusting nature could land you in the soup, so take care to be cautious about whom you discuss your plans with. Power-dressing today gets you loads of admirers. Lucky Colour: Topaz. Lucky Number: 3.
In Pics | Rewinding to some of the finest songs by KK
The nation is mourning the sad demise of popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK. He reportedly died of a heart attack while performing in an overpacked auditorium in Kolkata on 31 May. His demise has sent shockwaves in the film fraternity. While he leaves behind his rich legacy of soulful music that will be forever alive, here we take a look at some of KK’s mesmerizing melodies from Hindi music that will echo forever.
Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer
Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was a multifaceted personality who connected with everyone with his mesmerising voice and humble attitude. Here are some lesser-known facts about this talented singer who has a career spanning over 25 years in the Indian music industry.
The singer has often credited his wife, Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna for her support in his singing career. Very few people know this but KK was working in sales to marry Jyothy. Later it got frustrating for him and with Jyothy’s faith in him, KK quit the job and followed his singing passion. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now
KK with Gulzar Saab. KK, who has a nation-wide fan following for his music, is not a trained classical singer. In media interviews, the singer had revealed that he learnt music by simply listening to it. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now
Kishore Kumar was KK’s initial influence. When KK got to know that Kishore Kumar, someone he looked up to, had never learnt music, he also got inspired to take up a career in music without any formal training. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now
Before KK moved to Mumbai in 1994 to become a popular Bollywood singer, he was working in the hotel industry. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now
KK, who has sung over 500 Hindi songs, has also sung songs in other Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati and Assamese. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now
Before the singer got his big break in Bollywood, KK has revealed that he has sung over 3,500 jingles in over 11 languages. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now
While KK’s songs are popular among all the age groups and fit every occasion, the singer has not received many awards. Throughout his career, which started in late 90s, KK has only been awarded three to four awards. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now
Rest in Peace KK: 12 songs by the 'Voice of Love' that'll remain alive in our hearts and memories
Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was not just a singer, but a multifaceted personality who connected with each individual with his mesmerising voice. KK brought a storm in the Indian film industry with his soulful voice which ruled everyone’s heart. KK was one of the singers who made people emotional, groove and cry with his songs. A career spanning over 25 years, KK struck the rights chords with his first album ‘Pal’ and has lent his voice to songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. While all of his songs captured love in all its forms, here we list the top 12 songs by the singer that will be etched forever in everyone’s life.
Yaaron| 'Yaaron' from his debut album Pal became an instant hit when this album was released in 1999. It's still the friendship anthem across generations.
Tadap Tadap Ke| This song featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama musical 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' in 1999 and was picturised on Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. The track is still considered one of the most iconic heartbreak songs of all time.
Ankhon Main Teri| Composed by duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, this song was picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the movie Om Shanti Om in 2007.
Pyar Ke Pal| Needless to say, this track is nostalgia reloaded for every 90s kid, still played at every school farewell. This song remains one of the most soulful songs KK has ever produced.
Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana| 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' is remembered for its romantic ballads and 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana' was one of the favourites.
Alvida| Everyone loved KK on the vocals and this song from 'Life in a Metro' was a hit with youngsters instantly!
Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai| The song 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai' from Gangster featuring Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut will take you on a trip down the memory lane
Khuda Jaane| Crooned by KK and Shilpa Rao for the film 2008 film 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, 'Khuda Jaane' is one of the most popular Bollywood songs, to this day.
Dil Ibadat| This soulful rendition from 'Jannat' is a pure masterpiece
Koi Kahe, Kehta Rahe| The best trio of KK, Shaan & Shankar Mahadevan created magic with this song from the film 'Dil Chahta Hai' that will never ever fade away.
Aashayein| This song from the film 'Iqbal' has the best lyrics ever
Awarapan Banjarapan| Picturised on John Abraham and Bipasha Basu for the film 'Jism', KK made this song more profound with his deep voice.
News in Pics, June 1, 2022: Best photos from around the world
Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath during his last performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata before he passed away. Credit: PTI Photo
Tourists complain to police as they block the way during clashes with protestors near near Taksim square in Istanbul. Credit: AFP Photo
A man looks at the site of a landslide in the community Jardim Montes Verdes, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
Siblings Thalia (L), and Thomas Huff pay their respects at a memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 31, 2022 in Uvalde. Credit: AFP Photo
People spend an afternoon in Bryant Park in Manhattan on May 31, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Reuters photo
Aftermath of Hurricane Agatha is seen in this picture obtained from social media, in Santa Cruz Ozolotepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico. Credit: Reuters photo/Mario Javier Reyes Palacios
A grave is pictured in front of destroyed residential buildings in Mariupol on May 31, 2022, amid the ongoing military action in Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Students participate in a school walk-out and protest in front of City Hall to condemn gun violence, in Los Angeles, California. Credit: AFP Photo