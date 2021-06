Student activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, detained for more than a year were released on bail on June 17, in a high-profile case that is now headed to the Supreme Court. Asif Tanha was already out on custody parole to write his final year BA examinations of Jamia Milia Islamia University, New Delhi. They were arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in May, last year, in the Delhi riots case, triggered after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.