Today's Horoscope – June 22, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Outdoor activities or a fitness regimen looks inviting, so enrol in the nearest gym or yoga class! You are shying away from making a commitment, but your special one knows how you feel, so make a declaration. Colour: Copper | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus: Litigation matters must be handled diplomatically and tactfully. It would be a good idea to delegate work to those who are better equipped than you to deal with sensitive matters. Colour: Mustard | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini: You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run. Colour: Brown | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer: Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit will bring greater popularity with your peers. Travel plans take shape and you could embark on a pilgrimage that will give you a transformational experience. Colour: Honey | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo: You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved. Colour: Lilac | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo: You may make a decision that will change your living conditions. Clear up pending domestic chores .If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. It is time to resolve past issues and move forward without any baggage. Colour: Gold | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra: Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful. Colour: Blue | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio: Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours. Colour: Orange | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius: An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one. Colour: Red | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn: Work quietly at your own goals and forget about situations that you can do little about. Depression may put a damper on your day. Your intellectual charm will win hearts and bring opportunities that you least expect. Colour: Blue | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius: Situations could easily get blown out of proportion if you have made unreasonable promises. You are ready to blow up and your stress level has gone into over drive. Avoid conflicts with in-laws or other family members. Colour: Brown | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces: A friend is taking up a lot of your time. You are confused about their intentions. The mixed signal s you are getting are confusing. But you need to handle the friend with a light hand today. Not superficial, but not in a deeply intense way either. An evening out for a drink should be the level of light-heartedness. Colour: Burgundy | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
