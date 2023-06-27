Today's Horoscope – June 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 27 2023, 22:48 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac | Pisces Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope – June 28, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise . | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good- much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. | Lucky Colour: Lime-Green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Female members of your family may play on your emotions. A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. | Lucky Colour: Burgundy | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Suresh Raina to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricketers who started restaurant business
UPDATED : Jun 27 2023, 19:29 IST
Cricketers | restaurants | India News | Sachin Tendulkar | Virat Kohli |
From Suresh Raina, and Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, here we list a few cricketers who ventured into the hospitality industry and opened their own high-end restaurants.
- 1 /8
Suresh Raina to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricketers who started restaurant business
- 2 /8
Suresh Raina is the latest one to open his own restaurant. He is the owner of a fine dining restaurant called 'Raina Indian Restaurant' in Amsterdam. The restaurant offers a luxurious experience with a expensive menu and amazing views. Credit: Instagram/@sureshraina3
- 3 /8
Team India's run-machine Virat Kohli partnered with a few food enthusiasts and opened a restaurant named 'one8 Commune' in New Delhi. Following the success of the first outlet, Kohli then opened a few more outlets in Mumbai, Kolkata and Pune. Credit: Instagram/@one8.commune
- 4 /8
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja opened a restaurant called 'Jaddus Food Field' in Rajkot, Gujarat in 2012. The restaurant offers a casual dining experience and a vibrant ambience for visitors. Credit: Instagram/@ravindra.jadeja
- 5 /8
Virender Sehwag also tried his luck in the hospitality industry and opened his own restaurant 'Sehwag’s Favourites' in New Delhi in 2006. However, the restaurant failed to attract customers and was shut down after a tussle with the co-owners. Credit: Instagram/@virendersehwag
- 6 /8
Former Indian all-rounder Ajay Jadeja joined hands with former India PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson Diwakar Shastri and opened an Italian restaurant 'Senso' in Delhi. The outlet did well in the first few months but ran out of customers gradually leaving them to close it after incurring a huge financial loss. Credit: Instagram/@travelermaan
- 7 /8
The 'Prince of Kolkata' and one of the most celebrated captains of Indian cricket history, Sourav Ganguly started his restaurant business in 2004 and launched 'Sourav's Food Pavilion', a four-storied multi-cuisine restaurant, in Kolkata. However, the restaurant was closed in 2011. Saurav's brother Snehasis had said that the decision was taken because they couldn’t dedicate much time to the business. Credit: Instagram/@souravganguly
- 8 /8
The 'God of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar decided to try something new and ventured into hotel business in 2002. He joined hands with a hotelier and opened a fine-dining restaurant named 'Tendulkar's'. However, the business failed to take off and was shut down in 2007. Credit: Instagram/@sachintendulkar
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics | June 27, 2023
UPDATED : Jun 27 2023, 06:34 ISTUS news | World news | Ukraine | Russia |
- 1 /5
Montana bridge collapse sends tank cars into Yellowstone River. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
Multiple tanks from a derailment are pictured inside Yellowstone River waters following the collapse of the bridge in Reed Point, Montana, U.S. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Vendors sell sheep at a sheep market two days ahead of Eid al-Adha, in Port-Bouet, Abidjan. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Ukrainian serviceman sits inisde a M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle at a position near a front line in Zaporizhzhia region. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /5
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope – June 27, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jun 26 2023, 22:52 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Zodiac | Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope – June 27, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Mars makes you edgy, and cash flow seems restricted. The key to handling current frustrating circumstances is to pay attention to what is necessary andcontinue on a steady course. | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. | Lucky Colour: Lime-green | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today. Deal with the needs of children and get into groups that deal with self awareness | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically . Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Big-budgeted movies that are struggling to lift off
UPDATED : Jun 27 2023, 18:07 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | Ajith Kumar | Kamal Haasan | Ranveer Singh | Bollywood news | Kartik Aaryan | Janhvi Kapoor |
Here we list some big-budgeted movies with a-listers that were announced with great zeal but are struggling to lift off.
- 1 /5
In Pics | Big-budgeted movies that are struggling to lift off
- 2 /5
'Thala' Ajith Kumar and director Magizh Thirumeni's 'Vidaa Muyarchi' was announced with great pomp and zeal. The much-anticipated movie is reportedly struggling to take off after the raids by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the premises of film production company Lyca in Chennai. The movie which was planned to be released in the month of June is now expected to resume shooting in July or August. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /5
In 2016, Kamal Haasan announced that he will be helming the action-comedy 'Sabash Naidu'. But after a shoot of one month, the project came to a halt. The movie is almost shelved. Reportedly, post the success of 'Vikram' Kamal Haasan is working to revive this project and fans might hear good news in the near future. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /5
The Bollywood film 'Takht' is a multi-starrer historical-action drama set in the Mughal Era, with a prime focus on the infamous enmity between his sons Aurangzeb and Dara Shukoh and marks Karan Johar's first attempt at directing a period drama. However, the movie is repeatedly getting delayed and the future of the film remains bleak with no signs of going on floors. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /5
With only a small portion of the film left to be shot, the highly anticipated film 'Dostana 2' starring Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya is also struggling to lift off. Insiders say that the makers have decided to shelve the project. Credit: Special Arrangement