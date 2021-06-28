Today's Horoscope - June 29, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 29, 2021
- 2 /13
Aries: The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Lucky color: Chrome Lucky number: 3
- 3 /13
Taurus: Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Lucky color: Gold Lucky number: 2
- 4 /13
Gemini: Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. a setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Lucky color: Honey Lucky number: 5
- 5 /13
Cancer: A younger sibling demands attention. Feeling of restlessness overrides. Sometimes you feel put upon, however, the day picks up momentum and culminates in a hectic manner. Lucky color: Green Lucky number: 8
- 6 /13
Leo: A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Learn to be tactful and listen to what your partner has to say. Lucky color: Mango Lucky number: 6
- 7 /13
Virgo: Your meticulous planning may lead to personal success, but don’t lose sight of the woods for the trees. New relationships could evolve through group activities. Lucky color: Linen Lucky number: 4
- 8 /13
Libra: Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Lucky color: Pink Lucky number: 9
- 9 /13
Scorpio: Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Real estate investments could be to your advantage today. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment. Lucky color: Brown Lucky number: 1
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Try not to over exert today. You must not lead on another one with unless you mean it. Don't be too quick to judge partners or those you work with. Colour: Jade number: 7 Lucky color: Jade Lucky number: 7
- 11 /13
Capricorn: Romance, humour and imagination heightened today. You feel flamboyant, and social events suit you. Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Lucky color: Grape blue Lucky number: 3
- 12 /13
Aquarius: Surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how. Put your efforts into being creative. Lucky color: Turquoise Lucky number: 5
- 13 /13
Pisces: Your partner is dominating your time and your emotions. A good day to bare your heart to the loved one. Partners mean well, but are temperamental and difficult to get along with. Lucky color: Mango Lucky number: 8
In Pics | Temples in Tamil Nadu reopen doors for devotees
Religious places in Tamil Nadu reopened their doors to devotees on June 28 as the state government eased Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Ahead of the reopening temples cleaned and sanitised their premises, along with setting up barricades to avoid large gatherings of devotees inside the premises.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Tamil Nadu temples reopen doors for devotees
- 2 /11
The temples of Tamil Nadu opened its doors for devotees following the relaxation in lockdown on June 28, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /11
Devotees return after offering prayers at a temple in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
A priests wearing face masks as a safety protocol against Covid-19 at a temple in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
A priest wearing a face masks is seen inside the temple premises in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
A devotee offers prayers at a temple after the state authorities relaxed the lockdown imposed earlier to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
Devotees wearing face masks pray at Kapaleeshwar temple that was reopened after further ease in Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
A devotee prays at Kapaleeshwar temple in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
Adhering to Covid-19 protocols devotees are seen offering prayers at Kapaleeshwar temple in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
Devotees pray at a temple after its re-opening during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
A devotee is seen offering prayers at a temple in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo
In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century
Here we take a look at the most generous philanthropists of the century according to the 2021 EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of the Century.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century
- 2 /11
1) Jamsetji Tata (Tata Sons) - US$ 102.4 bn. Credit: Tata Group
- 3 /11
2) Bill and Melinda Gates (Microsoft) - US$ 74.6 bn. Credit: Instagram/thisisbillgates
- 4 /11
3) Henry Wellcome (Wellcome) - US$ 56.7 bn. Credit: https://wellcome.org/
- 5 /11
4) Howard Hughes (Hughes Aircraft) - US$ 38.6 bn. Credit: Instagram/howardhughesco
- 6 /11
5) Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway) - US$ 37.4 bn. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 7 /11
6) George Soros (Soros Fund Management) - US$ 34.8 bn. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /11
7) Hans Wilsdorf (Rolex) - US$ 31.5 bn. Credit: Rolex.com
- 9 /11
8) Josiah Kirby (JK) Lilly Sr (Eli Lilly & Company) US$ 27.5 bn. Credit: Wikipedia
- 10 /11
9) John D Rockefeller (Standard Oil Co) US$ 26.8 bn. Credit: Ohiohistorycentral.org
- 11 /11
10) Edsel Bryant Ford (Ford Motor Company) US$ 26.7 bn. Credit: Facebook/@eefordhouse
Massive protest against lockdown as UK delays lifting restrictions due to Delta variant
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered in London as Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed his plans to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions by a month. He had warned that thousands could die if he did nothing about the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant.
- 1 /10
Massive protest against lockdown as UK delays lifting restrictions due to Delta variant
- 2 /10
Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London and the prime minister's Downing Street residence and parliament were pelted with tennis balls.
- 3 /10
England was meant to have lifted all restrictions on June 21, but a rise in cases due to the emergence of the Delta variant, first identified in India, has pushed those plans back by at least four weeks.
- 4 /10
Thousands of demonstrators stage a protest in London.
- 5 /10
The throng marched from Hyde Park, through Oxford Street and towards parliament, carrying flags, whistling and shouting as they demanded an immediate end to restrictions.
- 6 /10
People throwing a barricade during an anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown demonstration outside Downing Street in central London.
- 7 /10
Demonstrators raise slogans during the 'Save Our Scene' protest, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in London.
- 8 /10
Thousands of protestors gather at Downing Street during the 'Save Our Scene' protest in London.
- 9 /10
People crowd Downing Street during the 'Save Our Scene' protest in London.
- 10 /10
Demonstrators raise slogans during the 'Save Our Scene' protest in London.
A look at the newly-inaugurated Japanese-style Zen garden in Ahmedabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated a Japanese Zen garden and Kaizen Academy set up at the premises of the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) here. In his address via video conference, Modi said the opening of the Zen garden and the Kaizen Academy here "is a symbol of the spontaneity and modernity of relations between India and Japan." Here's a look at the garden that offers visitors a glimpse of peace and tranquility.
- 1 /6
A look at the newly-inaugurated Japanese-style Zen Garden in Ahmedabad
- 2 /6
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad on June 27, 2021. Sharing the glimpses from the Japanese-style garden, PM Modi said, the Indo-Japanese friendship and partnership during the Covid-19 crisis is more relevant for global stability and prosperity. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
'Zen-Kaizen' at AMA seeks to showcase several elements of Japanese art, culture, landscape and architecture. Credit: Twitter/@NarendraModi
- 4 /6
The garden is built in a joint endeavour of the Japan Information and Study Centre at AMA and Indo-Japan Friendship Association (IJFA), Gujarat, supported by the Hyogo International Association (HIA), Japan. Credit: Twitter/@NarendraModi
- 5 /6
Indians will find the glimpse of the same peace, poise and simplicity in this Zen garden, which they have experienced in Yoga through the ages. Credit: Twitter/@NarendraModi
- 6 /6
The Zen garden represents yin and yang, wind and water - two elements that connect the Earth and the sky. Credit: Twitter/@NarendraModi