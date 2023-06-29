Today's Horoscope – June 30, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope – June 30, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door | Lucky Colour: Lemon | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Mars aspecting our sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | One sided attractions are likely. Think twice before you pursue an unrealistic goal.. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Meet yoga trainers of your favourite celebrities
Fitness and yoga trainers play a crucial role in shaping the health and well-being of some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. These renowned yoga trainers have not only transformed the bodies of celebrities but also inspired a multitude of individuals to embrace the power of yoga.
- 1 /6
From Ananya Panday to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Meet yoga trainers of your favourite celebrities
- 2 /6
Rupal Sidhpura Faria: Rupal is a renowned celebrity yoga trainer and visionary fitness instructor. She has made a significant impact in the industry. Her expertise has attracted clients such as Radhika Apte, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Shweta Bachchan. Notably, Rupal's guidance for expectant mothers, including Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Surveen Chawla has further solidified her reputation as a top-notch trainer in the field. Credit: Instagram/@rupal_sidh
- 3 /6
Yasmin Karachiwala: Yasmin is a prominent name in the world of fitness. She is famous for her expertise in pilates and yoga. With over two decades of experience, Yasmin has worked with A-list Bollywood stars such as Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Credit: Instagram/@yasminkarachiwala
- 4 /6
Anshuka Parwani: Anushka has made significant contributions to the yoga community. Her client list includes names like Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Panday. Credit: Instagram/@anshukayoga
- 5 /6
Namrata Purohit: Namrata is a young and dynamic yoga trainer who is widely recognized for her expertise in Pilates. Namrata's clientele includes celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Her fresh and energetic approach to fitness has made her a popular choice among both celebrities and fitness enthusiasts. Credit: Instagram/@namratapurohit
- 6 /6
Payal Gidwani: Payal is a highly sought-after yoga expert, particularly among the Bollywood elite. With a versatile approach, Payal tailors her routines by incorporating various forms of yoga to cater to the specific needs of each individual. Credit: Instagram/@payalmanish_yoga
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Maamannan | Things to know about Mari Selvaraj's political drama
Mari Selvaraj's 'Maamannan' which releases Thursday revolves around themes of caste inequality and the struggles of people living in rural areas. Here we list some interesting details about this socio-political drama that stars Udayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh in crucial roles.
- 1 /7
Maamannan | Things to know about Mari Selvaraj's political drama
- 2 /7
Mari Selvaraj's film showcases themes of caste inequality and the struggles of people living in rural India. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /7
Actor-turned-politician Udayanidhi Stalin reportedly bids adieu to his acting career with this political drama helmed by Mari Selvaraj. It is reported that he will now concentrate fully on his political career. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /7
Vadivelu, who is known for his comedy roles, makes a strong comeback after several years of hiatus in showbiz. Unlike his earlier assignments, Vadivelu essays a serious and powerful role in the film. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /7
Apart from acting, Vadivelu has also lent his voice to a song in this movie. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /7
'Mozart of Madras' A R Rahman has composed music for this film marking the composer's first film with Udhayanidhi Stalin and Mari Selvaraj. Credit: Instagram/@arrahman
- 7 /7
After 'Vikram', Fahadh Faasil gives another powerful performance in this movie. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Bakrid 2023: Muslims in India celebrate Eid al-Adha with great zeal
Muslims in India celebrated the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ festival with great zeal and enthusiasm as the festival marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This festival holds immense religious and cultural significance for Muslims. Eid al-Adha is observed on the 10th day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhul Hijjah, following the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, known as Hajj.
- 1 /11
Bakrid 2023: Muslims in India celebrate Eid al-Adha with great zeal
- 2 /11
Muslims offer 'namaz' on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha festival at Aali Masjid in Srinagar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
Muslims offer 'namaz' on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival at the Idgah in Beawar. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
Muslims offer 'namaz' on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
'Namaz' being offered on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival at Idgah Chakrata Road in Dehradun. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
Muslims offer prayers outside a railway station on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival on a rainy day in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /11
Muslim men greet each other on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival, in the old quarters of Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /11
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival at Leisure Valley ground in Gurugram. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers prayers at Panja Sharif Dargah on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
Muslim women greet each other after offering 'namaz' on the occasion of the 'Eid al-Adha' festival, in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
Muslims offer 'namaz' at historic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics | June 29, 2023
- 1 /5
Australia's Steven Smith and Alex Carey walk off the filed at stumps. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /5
A view of the Horizon Arctic ship, as salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions are returned, in St. John's harbour, Newfoundland, Canada. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Goats on sale at a livestock market near Jama Masjid on the eve of 'Eid-ul-Adha’ (Bakrid), in Nagpur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
Muslims offer 'namaz' at historic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
Russian President Vladimir Putin kisses a participant of a meeting in a street in Derbent in the southern region of Dagestan, Russia. Credit: Reuters Photo