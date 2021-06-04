Today's Horoscope - June 4, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 9
Taurus | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 1
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 7
Cancer | Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today. Lucky Colour: Chocolate. Lucky Number: 3
Leo | A good day to shop for video equipment, computers, and other electronic gadgetry. Group therapy beneficial. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 2
Virgo | Career-wise you shine. A day to be self-confident and assured. You are good – you know it, so tell the world about it. Time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Lucky Colour: Lemon-Yellow. Lucky Number: 6
Libra | Speculations can be avoided. Your wit could see you through a tricky situation today. Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio | The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Misunderstandings maybe caused between partners by poor communication as well as trouble-makers. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 5
Sagittarius | Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. You can be a go-getter when the time is right, and new offers will come your way. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | New projects take off today. A good day for buying that special gift. Work load and hectic schedules take toll on your health today further your knowledge for added career boost and sign up for courses and seminars. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 7
Aquarius | A response from that special one indicated. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 4
Pisces | Put your efforts into work or money making ventures rather than your emotional life. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Confronting your emotions today changes everything. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 3
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Indian men, women's cricket teams leave for England tour; See Pics
The Indian men’s and women’s squads have left for the England tour on June 2. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared few pictures of the players before boarding the plane to England on social media.
(Image Credit: Twitter/@BCCI)
Indian men, women's cricket teams leave for England tour; See Pics
In the shared pictures, cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Mithali Raj are seen patiently waiting at the airport ahead of their departure.
Virat Kohli was seen enjoying a candid conversation.
Mithali Raj is seen at the airport.
The picture shows KL Rahul engrossed in thoughts.
Rohit Sharma caught in a candid picture.
The bowling warhorse of the Indian cricket team, Jhulan Goswami is seen waiting at the lounge area.
Stylish batsman Mayank Agarwal gets clicked.
Mohammed Siraj strikes a casual pose.
England vs New Zealand 2021: Fans are back in English cricket stadiums after a year
Ardent cricket fans are seen enjoying the first test match between New Zealand and England at the Lord's cricket ground in London after spectators were allowed to enter cricket stadiums after over a year.
England vs New Zealand 2021: Fans are back in English cricket stadiums after a year
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test at a sun-drenched Lord's in a match that marks the return of spectators to Test cricket in England. Credit: Reuters Photo
The audience is limited to 6,500, after international matches during the 2020 English season were played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
Spectators observe social distancing rules on the first day of the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
New Zealand's Devon Conway celebrates his century on the first day of the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Credit: AFP Photo
Cricket fans stand in line to enter Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Credit: AFP Photo
Spectators are seen in the stand on the first day of the first Test cricket match between England vs New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members stand inMarylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members stand in queue to enter Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Credit: AFP Photo queue to enter Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
Meet the Bengaluru volunteer group that gives safe & dignified burials to unclaimed Covid-19 bodies
A volunteer group called ‘Here I am’ is offering safe and dignified burials to unclaimed Covid-19 bodies in Bengaluru. The group which was initially started by four-five people in June 2020, has now grown to over 200 members from all communities comprising both men and women, providing services free of cost. They have since arranged the burial of over 1,500 Covid-19 victims, more than 850 of them during the second wave that hit the city in April-May of this year.
Story and imgaes by Pushkar V, DHNS
Meet the Bengaluru volunteer group that gives safe & dignified burials to unclaimed Covid-19 victims
A volunteer group called ‘Here I am’ offers safe and dignified burials to unclaimed bodies of Covid-19 victims in Bengaluru. The group, which was initially started by four-five people in June 2020, has now grown to over 200 members from all communities comprising both men and women, providing services free of cost.
The volunteer group performs last rites and funerals for those who died of Covid and whose bodies have not been claimed
They have arranged the burial of over 1,500 Covid-19 victims, more than 850 of them during the second wave that hit the city in April-May of this year.
At 1.30 pm, on a partially overcast day in Bengaluru, a group of youngsters, half-clad in PPE kits, are taking a break as they sit on old tombs to have lunch in the shade of trees at the CSI cemetery in Adugodi.
After a busy first half of the day where they helped bury 5-6 bodies, a few in the group of 20 have to stop eating mid-way as a hearse van with a coffin entered the gate.
After a busy first half of the day where they helped bury 5-6 bodies, a few in the group of 20 have to stop eating mid-way as a hearse van with a coffin entered the gate.
The team is divided into four zones - Mysore Road Cemetery, Kalpalli and Ulsoor Cemeteries, Hosur Road Cemetery, and Kodathi Cemetery, with one leader heading their respective group of volunteers.
People from various walks of life from college students, theologists to entrepreneurs and doctors to IT professionals constitute the volunteering group. Anybody is welcome to join the group, the news of their existence which was initially spread through word of mouth and WhatsApp groups.
The recruits are given training about coordinating with their team leaders, handed out phone numbers, instruction about using PPE kits and handling the bodies before assigning and sending them to perform their duties. This apart, ID cards, vehicle passes and safety kits consisting of an Oximeter, thermometer, facial steamer machine, vitamin tablets, gloves, and masks are provided to each volunteer.
Speaking to DH, Rev. Fr Santhosh Royan, the director of Here I Am said that each group is divided into two teams. “The first team reaches homes or hospitals, packs the bodies to shift them to cemeteries in ambulances which are also arranged. The second team stationed at the cemeteries further helps till the body is lowered into a grave along with informing the priests for prayer service. We also provide coffins boxes and ambulance facilities for free to poor families,” he said.
In these unprecedented times, there is mounting confusion among people who are either unable to part-take in final rites due to restrictions or for being infected by the virus themselves, the selfless work that the group has relentlessly been undertaking is satisfying for many, he adds.
News in Pics, June 3: Best photos from around the world
A fierce blaze broke out at a refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. Credit: AFP Photo
Nicaraguan police moved to arrest opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro Wednesday, raiding her home after a warrant was issued based on money laundering claims made by President Daniel Ortega's government. Credit: AFP Photo
Colombian protesters made cautious overtures towards the government Tuesday in talks seeking to end weeks of violent social unrest that has left dozens of people dead and hundreds injured. Credit: AFP Photo
A Brood X cicada crawls amid a pile of cicada husks at the base of a tree in Princeton, New Jersey. Credit: Reuters Photo
Guests applaud at the end of a performance of the West End show 'The Show Must Go On' at the Palace Theatre, amid the spread of coronavirus in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
Demonstrators block a road during a protest, after Lebanon's Central Bank said it would stop bank withdrawals from dollar accounts at low fixed rate, in Beirut, Lebanon June 3, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
Children pose for a photo after playing soccer in a street at the neighborhood of Ceilandia in Brasilia. Credit: Reuters Photo