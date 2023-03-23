Today's Horoscope – March 24, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A good friend is supportive. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. You are prudent with your money, but today is a day to splash it around! | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Your dreams tonight will be important, so write them down. Spend a quiet day with loved one. An extra hour of work will bring in more money, and a hobby turns lucrative. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You may find yourself caught in the middle of an argument that has nothing to do with you. Avoid confrontations. Career opportunities, overseas travel, higher education and connections with important people come to pass. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A time to develop a better perspective and to work on a relationship which you feel is being threatened by negligence, romantic ties and financial status developed through overseas contacts. | Lucky Colour: Aubergine | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Its time to moderate your food and alcohol consumption. Health problems crop up. Understand your money situation. Make investments and long-term savings plans. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You are feeling stressed out and you know it. There are many choices to consider, and family and friends around you are vying for your time and attention. Avoid being indecisive and make a decision soon. If the decision is from the heart, it will be the right one. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Avoid wasting too much time debating pointless issues. Focus your energy and time on things that really matter. Your home needs a face-lift, so maybe you could concentrate on home decorating. | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn |A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius |An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Travel plans may come unhitched. | Lucky Colour: Sea-green | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Partnerships or collaborations do well. The moon adds enchantment to your mood, and travel plans look exciting. | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Interesting facts about the Queen of Bollywood
UPDATED : Mar 23 2023, 19:05 IST
Kangana Ranaut is one of the celebrities in Bollywood who has proved her mettle in acting and has carved a niche space for herself in showbiz. As she turns 36 today, here we list some lesser-known facts about Bollywood's 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut, which many probably didn’t know...
Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Interesting facts about the Queen of Bollywood
Not many know that Kangana Ranaut wanted to pursue her career in the medical field. Low scores on Chemistry shook her up and she decided to try her career in modelling in acting. Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana left her family at the age of 16 and shifted her base to Delhi to make a career on her own. Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana Ranaut made her Bollywood debut at the age of 19 with ‘Gangster’. But filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani had signed her for the film titled ‘Love You Boss’ before ‘Gangster’. Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana bagged a movie after she was spotted at a cafe by a filmmaker in 2005. Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana loves to dance and is a trained Kathak dancer and started learning much before her entry in showbiz. Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana Ranaut's nickname is Arshad. Reportedly, it is given by her family which means devotion. Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana refused a Rs 2 crore-deal in 2013 to endorse a fairness cream as she believed her duty as an actor was not to give incorrect messages. Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Kangana is an ardent sports lover and is a pro basketball player. Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Actor Kangana Ranaut is the second highest National Award-winning actress in Bollywood. Kangana has so far won four National Awards, just one away from sharing the first spot with Shabana Azmi. Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Apart from being an actor, Kangana is also a successful producer. She is the proud owner of Manikarnika Films which has produced national award-winning movie 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Credit: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
News in Pics, March 23, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Mar 23 2023, 03:21 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (C) taking a selfie with servicemen after meeting them in a warehouse and handing out awards, near Bakhmut. Credit: AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE
Activists and environmental organizations gather to mark World Water Day, as they call for the defense of natural resources, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy awards an injured Ukrainian service member as he visits a hospital, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region. Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Los Angeles public school support staff, teachers, and supporters rally at the Los Angeles Unified School District local district offices. Credit: AFP Photo
An aerial image shows construction equipment for California High Speed Rail project surrounded by flooding in the Central Valley during a winter storm in Tulare County near Allensworth, California. Credit: AFP Photo
People purchase dates ahead of the fasting month of Ramzan in the old city of Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
Today's Horoscope – March 23, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Mar 23 2023, 03:09 IST
Today's Horoscope – March 23, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs.
Aries | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. | Lucky Colour: Muave | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Your judgment goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You could get caught in bureaucratic red tape today, and find it difficult to get your work done. As your frustration levels mount, your temper is also rising. Try to stay calm and go with the flow. Things will fall into place soon. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Control your temper by getting immersed in your work. You may want to take another look at the investment you are about to make. Hard work will pay off if you refrain from expressing your opinion to superiors. | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Try not to make any major change in your approach at work today, as you might face stiff opposition. Maintain a low profile and wait for things to resolve. Health needs care. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You need to keep in mind a realistic time frame for your goal-.setting. Enlist the cooperation of friends who will guide you and help you to go about it. Romance takes a backseat as you are pre-occupied with work today. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Padma Awards 2023: S M Krishna, K M Birla, others honoured
UPDATED : Mar 22 2023, 21:52 IST
Padma awards | News | India News | Padma Bhushan | Padma Vibhushan | Padma Shri | Droupadi Murmu |
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred the Padma awards for the year 2023, at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Of the 106 awardees, six received the Padma Vibhushan award, nine received the Padma Bhushan award, and the remaining 91 received the Padma Shri award. Take a look...
In Pics | Padma Awards 2023: S M Krishna, K M Birla, others honoured
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Vibhushan to former union minister S M Krishna during the Padma Awards 2023 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. Krishna led the Congress party to victory and completed the full term as the Chief Minister in Karnataka from 1999 to 2004. Credit: PTI Photo
President Murmu presents Padma Bhushan award to industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla during Padma Awards 2023 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Bhushan on playback singer Suman Kalyanpur during Padma Awards 2023 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. A renowned Indian playback singer, she lent her voice to innumerable hit songs in Hindi, Marathi and 11 other languages during a career spanning four decades. Credit: PTI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to Jodhaiya Bai Baiga in the 'Art' category. A prominent artist of the Baiga style of painting, she helped bring recognition to the traditional work, philosophy, and culture of the Baiga Tribe. Credit: Special Arrangement
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to Usha Barle in the 'Art' category. Barle is a performer of Pandwani and Panthi art forms of Chhattisgarh. She has used these art forms to spread awareness among women about their rights and make people aware about govt schemes. Credit: Special Arrangement
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to Hirbaiben Ibrahimbhai Lobi, a Siddi activist from rural Gujarat, for her contributions to the field of 'Social Work'. Credit: PTI Photo
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to Pritikana Goswami in the category of ‘Art’. She is a renowned artisan and craftswoman of Nakshi Kantha. She has been involved in training and empowering rural women in this art form for over five decades. Credit: PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Bhushan award to Professor Kapil Kapoor in the category of 'Literature & Education'. A former Professor of English at JNU, Kapoor is known for his efforts to indigenise higher education by integrating Indian knowledge systems and establishing dedicated Institutes. Credit: PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous) for Public Affairs. A veteran political leader from Tripura, he served as the President of the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT). Credit: PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Bhushan award to Kamlesh D Patel in the category of ‘Spiritualism’. Patel is the founder of the Heartfulness Movement, and has developed Kanha Shanti Vanam, which is home to one of the world’s largest meditation centres. Credit: PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to Hem Chandra Goswami in the category of ‘Art’. Goswami is a Sattriya artist of Assam and has established an institute on Sattriya art and culture in Chamaguri Satra Majuli to teach the new generation about the tradition of mask-making. Credit: PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to Vadivel Gopal in the category of ‘Social Work’. Gopal is a traditional snake catcher belonging to the Irular tribe of Tamil Nadu. He helps the government in procuring venom for the manufacturing of anti-venom, which saves many lives every year. Credit: PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to Dr Modadugu Vijay Gupta in the category of ‘Science & Engineering’. He has worked for the empowerment of rural women and landless people in developing countries through simple, low-cost fish farming technologies. Credit: PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to Dr Sankurathri Chandrasekhar in the category of ‘Social Work’. He is the Managing Trustee of Sankurathri Foundation which has educated a large number of rural students, provided eye-care to over 37 lakh people, and performed over 3 lakh surgeries. Credit: PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to Raman Cheruvayal in the category of ‘Agriculture’. A tribal farmer from Kerala, he is known for his contribution to sustainable agriculture and preservation of biodiversity. Credit: PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to Bhanubhai Chunilal Chitara in the category of ‘Art’. He has helped in preserving and promoting the traditional Mata Ni Pachedi craft of Gujarat. Credit: PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to Mahipatrai Prataprai Kavi in the category of ‘Art’. He is an international puppeteer and the founder of ‘Puppets and Plays’. Credit: PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous) in the category of ‘Trade & Industry’. An investor, trader, and philanthropist, he was known for his unique investment style and astute market predictions. Credit: PIB
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Padma Shri award to Nadoja P Munivenkatappa in the category of ‘Art’. A Tamate folk instrument artist, he has played an important role in preserving and promoting the traditional hand-drum instrument, which has its roots in the old Mysuru region of Karnataka. Credit: PIB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister Smriti Irani during Padma Awards 2023 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, March 22, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani during Padma Awards 2023 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani and other Union Ministers during Padma Awards 2023 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, March 22, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo