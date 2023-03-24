Today's Horoscope – March 25, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries |The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem. | Lucky Colour: Fuchsia | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | This is great day for artistic pursuits and creative endeavours. A seminar or conference you attend will help you network with all the right persons. Career- wise this could be the start of a new dimension that could be both new and challenging to you. | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini |The day starts off as usual, however the pace picks up with meetings, calls and an unexpected invite to a black-tie affair . This function could be viewed as a platform for doing some serious networking and meeting like-minded people. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer |You are hard-working and intelligent, and above all analytical. So any kind of drama distresses you and tends to back off today. Try to channel excess energy into something productive. Shared activities can be particularly appropriate now. | Lucky Colour: Olive-Green | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo |Your close ones are confused about the promises you are making but unable to deliver. Don’t beat about the bush just state in clear terms today what is feasible for you to deliver. This way there is less confusion and misunderstandings to avoid. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo |You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in , as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter. | Lucky Colour: Safire | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | A misunderstanding with a close friend will upset you a good deal. Seek the advice of another trusted friend to make peace between the two of you, as you are both hot-headed and not ready to back off. An office junket is beckoning, so maybe you can combine it as a holiday with your special one. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 9| Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You are undemanding as usual, but offers keep coming today for a better job profile. Your communication skills are excellent, so speak about what’s troubling you. Put your cards on the table and be clear about what you want. | Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Be patient and watch the day play itself out. You are questioning your motives for taking on new challenges, but that kind of introspection needs a lot more clarity than you have right now. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A change of job seems to be the order, and you are raring to go. Send out applications and attend interviews. A picnic puts the zip in a new relationship, and both of you are finding new facets about each other that you find pleasing. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius |You have been keeping a lot of feeling under the surface, and you feel ready to explode like a volcano today. Not an ideal situation to be in. You need to take a break, and spend time on de-stressing activities – yoga, swimming or whatever works for you | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces |You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your love relationship is getting all lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
