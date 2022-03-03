Today's Horoscope - March 3, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 3, 2022
Aries | Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 8
Taurus | Try to avoid serious discussions with loved ones. Friendships could be terminated quickly if disappointments occur. Sometimes it is better to keep a friend and lose an argument than vice-versa. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini | Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 4
Cancer | An abrupt turn-about of events puts you in a quandary -- which direction should you move. Stay close to your ideals and follow your heart. Your gut-instinct will take you in the right direction. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 2
Leo | Try to complete pending work. Your boss is hard to please, and you are raring for a fight. Stay cool, and complete the slot allotted to you. An outing puts a new zip into a romance. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 3
Virgo | Try not to push your opinion on others. Tempers are frayed at work, and a casual word could erupt in a full-fledged battle between close friends. Keep calm, and count to ten! Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 6
Libra | You are overly sensitive today and take offence at an imagined slight by your colleague. Stay cool. Others can have an opinion too without necessarily coinciding with yours. Lucky Colour: Sea-Green. Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio | You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your love relationship is getting all lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius | You are in a confrontational mood with your colleagues today. Look for a mature person to guide you. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Try not to judge new faces harshly. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn | A direct approach in all matters will prove effective today. Events and happenings could be very last-minute today, so make sure you have done your homework. Try to avoid ego hassles and be more approachable. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius | It is a good day to dream big, and chase those dreams. But keep a clear dividing rule between what is probable and what is possible at work today. Stay focussed and try to accomplish as much work as possible. Lucky Colour: Teal. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces | You can make changes that will enhance your appearance. Enjoy taking courses or lecturing others. You have a natural flair for communication, and you can put this to good use today. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 6
Ponniyin Selvan: I - See gorgeous character posters
Making their chairman Allirajah Subaskaran's birthday more special, Lyca Productions dropped a bunch of cool new character posters of their upcoming epic historical drama “Ponniyin Selvan: I” helmed by Mani Ratnam. The book chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I and is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30, 2022.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen as Nandini in this historical drama film. Credit: Special Arrangement
Jayam Ravi plays the role of Arulmozhi Varman, who is fondly called Ponniyin Selvan. Credit: Special Arrangement
Vikram portrays the role of Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam's period drama. Credit: Special Arrangement
Karthi plays Vandhiyathevan, a trusted aide and friend of Adithya Karikalan, in the film. Credit: Special Arrangement
Trisha will be seen portraying the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar, a Chola princess. Credit: Special Arrangement
The film, dubbed by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, will be among the most expensive ever undertaken in the country. Credit: Special Arrangement
Ukrainians train to fight with Molotov cocktails as they resist Russian attack
As Ukraine's battle with invading Russian forces raged overhead, locals in Ukraine are leaving no stone unturned to defend their nation from the aggressive Russian attack. Residents of Zhytomyr are learning to throw Molotov cocktails to fight the Russian military.
Residents of Zhytomyr are learning to throw Molotov cocktails to fight the Russian military. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ukrainians are trying everything to defend their nation from the Russian invasion. Credit: Reuters Photo
Hundreds of Ukrainians are seen making Molotov cocktails to defend their nation from the Russian invasion. Credit: Reuters Photo
Reportedly, civilians also engaged with Russian troops in street fights and even tried to repel Russian tanks with their bodies. Credit: Reuters Photo
Locals prepare Molotov cocktails to defend their city, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails in Zhytomyr, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
Local residents prepare Molotov cocktails to defend the city, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Uzhhorod, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
A small girl collects empty bottles for Molotov cocktails at a humanitarian centre in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Credit: AFP Photo
Emotions run high as students evacuated from Ukraine reunite with families in India — See Pics
Emotions run high as the anxious wait of many parents to reunite with their loved ones ended in joy at the airports after the Indian government successfully brought their children safely back home from the war-hit Ukraine.
Parents who had sent their children for higher studies to Ukraine were eager to hold their kids in arms as the news of the Russian invasion sent shockwaves to many. Credit: AFP Photo
The evacuees reunited with their families at the airport after days of anguish and fear. Credit: AFP Photo
Staff at airports witnessed an array of emotions as parents gave their children a grand welcome with flowers, cards and warm hugs upon their arrival. Credit: PTI Photo
Relatives of students evacuated from Ukraine in a special flight wait with flowers for their arrival outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Tears rolled out as parents saw their children coming out from the exit gate of the airport. Credit: PTI Photo
A student hugs her family member on her arrival at the Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
Meanwhile, the Indian government is trying its best to bring back all the Indians from the war-hit Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
So far, over 1,000 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated. The country has have further ramped up the efforts to evacuate the remaining nationals stuck in Ukraine. In this photo, students are seen happily posing for the photographers after returning safely to India. Credit: PTI Photo
An Indian student celebrates her birthday with relatives upon her arrival from crisis-hit Ukraine at the airport in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
Family members receive a relative evacuated from Ukraine on a special flight. They welcomed them with a garland at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Indian student evacuated from war-torn Ukraine reunites with her family members on her arrival at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo
Students from war-torn nation arrive at the Jai Prakash Narayan airport in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
A student hugs her family members on her arrival in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, March 2: Best shots from around the world
US President Joe Biden will tout Western unity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a State of the Union speech where the dangerous crisis will overshadow domestic politics. Credit: Reuters Photo
Russia bombed a TV tower in Ukraine's capital and rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv as Moscow intensified its bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas in a shift of tactics after its six-day invasion stalled. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sri Lankan Tamils celebrate Maha Shivaratri festival in Colombo. Credit: Reuters Photo
A member of the Inga indigenous community is seen during a ceremony at the Bolivar square in Bogota, on March 3, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Riot police stand guard as protesters against Covid-19 vaccine manadates and restrictions gather near parliament grounds in Wellington. Credit: AFP Photo
Parades returned to the streets of New Orleans for the 2022 Carnival season after being cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of Indian Youth Congress light candles to pay homage to Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian medical student who died due to Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo