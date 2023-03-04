Today's Horoscope - March 5, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Mar 05 2023, 01:20 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Taurus Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - March 5, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Professionally you make sound moves, and for those so inclined, a stint abroad is imminent. Try to check reckless, impulsive behaviour. Unconventional people could enter your life and turn it topsy-turvy. Lucky colour: White. Lucky number: 3.
Taurus | You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. Lucky colour: Yellow. Lucky number: 2.
Gemini | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing. Lucky colour: Mustard. Lucky number: 5.
Cancer | A party puts you in the limelight .Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle. Lucky colour: Lilac. Lucky number: 6.
Leo | A raise in your salary could come as a pleasant surprise. Social life is hectic. After a long period of inactivity a sibling proves his/her mettle. Be more supportive. Lucky colour: Aquamarine. Lucky number: 7.
Virgo | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 8.
Libra | You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out.. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Lucky colour: Green. Lucky number: 9.
Scorpio | You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance. Lucky colour: Blue. Lucky number: 7.
Sagittarius | There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through Loved ones may need support. Lucky colour: Grey. Lucky number: 1.
Capricorn | Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another's opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. Lucky colour: Amber. Lucky number: 4.
Aquarius | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 6.
Pisces | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow , it is time to make a move and state your needs.Lucky colour: Coffee. Lucky number: 3.
In Pics | Top 5 Family Travel Destinations in 2023
UPDATED : Mar 04 2023, 14:18 IST
travelling | Tourism | India News |
Here we take a look at the top five most commonly searched family travel domestic destinations in 2023. These places were curated by the digital travel platform Agoda after the findings of its Family Travel Trend Survey, which surveyed over 14,000 family travellers from 12 markets around the world.
In Pics | Top 5 Family Travel Destinations (2023)
Goa is the most favorite destination among Indian tourists looking to travel domestically. Known for its pristine beaches, the incredible coastline of more than 100 km offers beautiful views and serenity where tourists enjoy and explore the nature's beauty. Credit: Getty Images
New Delhi-NCR was the second most searched destination. Delh has many historical monuments and tourist attractions as well as lively marketplaces and great street food. Credit: PTI Photo
Third on the list is the commercial capital of India, Mumbai which is also the hub of Bollywood. From beaches, historical and religious sites to celebrity houses, Mumbai offers something for everyone. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Pondicherry which is well-known for its serene aesthetics emerged as the fourth most common searched domestic destination. Credit: Twitter/@connect2saikat
One of the safest cities in India, Jaipur which has some of the best architecture along with wide roads, less traffic and is clean was ranked fifth on Agoda's Family Travel Trend Survey. Credit: Getty Images
News in Pics, March 4, 2023: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Mar 04 2023, 03:19 ISTIndia News | Holi | Afghanistan | Ukraine | World news | Indonesia |
A volunteer releases olive ridley sea turtle hatchlings into the sea during the World Wildlife Day, at Lhoknga beach in Indonesia's Aceh province. Credit: AFP Photo
Over 100 teenagers left school early to join the demonstration, which marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to Borough Hall, where speakers and bands delivered a message about the urgent need to address global warming. Students from all over the world have been taking part in climate-related actions to demand that businesses, industries, and governments do more to combat climate change. Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman speaks with his wife through a smart-phone in a shelter in the town of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo
Afghan women wait to receive food aid from the Afghanistan Disaster Management, in Herat. Credit: AFP Photo
Women play 'Holi' ahead of the festival of colours, in Nadia. Credit: PTI Photo
Holi 2023: Vibrant pictures of Holi celebration from Nandgaon
UPDATED : Mar 03 2023, 20:15 IST
Uttar Pradesh | News | World news | Holi |
Ahead of the Holi festival, people in Nandgaon were seen basking in colours as they began celebrating the festival of colours with great zeal. Holi is a popular Hindu festival that is celebrated across the country. Take a look at the pictures...
Holi 2023: Vibrant pictures of Holi celebration from Nandgaon
Nandgaon Holi is celebrated in the Hindu month of Phalgun on full moon day. Credit: AFP Photo
Every year, the festival of colours is celebrated with a great zeal and enthusiasm in Nandgaon. Credit: AFP Photo
Nandgaon is one of the special places to celebrate Holi as it is a part of Braj Bhoomi, the palce where Lord Krishna is said to have spent his childhood. Credit: AFP Photo
This place gets into a festive mood weeks before Holi and thousands of people participate in the festival every year. Credit: PTI Photo
People play with colours ahead of traditional 'Lathmar Holi', in Nandgaon. Credit: PTI Photo
Daubed in colours, people sing songs as they play Holi in Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
An artist performs as others look on during the Holi festival in Nandgaon. Credit: PTI Photo
People play with colours as they take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple at Nandgaon village, in Uttar Pradesh. Credit: Reuters Photo