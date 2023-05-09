Today's Horoscope - May 10, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky colour: Coral. Lucky number: 2.
Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Avoid compromising situations at work. Lucky colour: Green. Lucky number: 8.
You are forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through. Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Lucky colour: Maroon. Lucky number: 6.
Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively. Lucky colour: Beige. Lucky number: 3.
Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life. Lucky colour: Silver Lucky number: 7.
Female associates/ colleagues/ authority figures could pose problems. Avoid compromising situations at work.Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Lucky colour: Saffron Lucky number: 4.
Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects. Lucky colour: Yellow. Lucky number: 5.
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky colour: Indigo. Lucky number: 2.
You will be recognised for your work and abilities, but even so, you won't always feel totally at ease with it. Loneliness may be an issue and despite being surrounded by well-wishers, it may not seem to be enough. Lucky colour: Orange. Lucky number: 9.
You'll be pleased with today's unexpected insights. Investments in art and property can be profitable today. Emotions are a problem unless you talk about them to the person involved. Your affairs are kept secret. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Lucky colour: Apricot. Lucky number: 3.
Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out. A friendship you took for granted could surprise you with a new twist now. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Lucky colour: Purple. Lucky number: 1.
You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Information about finances that could be important is incoming. Try to be more forthcoming. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Lucky colour: Amethyst. Lucky number: 6.
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Bengaluru
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow on May 8 in Bengaluru's Vijayanagar on the last day of campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held on May 10.
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Bengaluru
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Vijayanagar Assembly segment on May 8 as part of the campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka. Credit: PTI Photo
Priyanka was accompanied by Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa and his son Priya Krishna, the Congress candidate in the neighbouring Govindarajanagar constituency. Credit: Twitter/@priyankagandhi
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at supporters during a roadshow ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, in Mahadevpura. Credit: PTI Photo
Vadra addressed a series of public meetings and held multiple roadshows in different parts of the State in the last few days. Credit: PTI Photo
Priyanka Gandhi addressed 26 public meetings and road shows in Karnataka as part of the campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections. Credit: Twitter/@priyankagandhi
Today's Horoscope - May 9, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. You may be tempted to reveal secrets which are not yours to give away. Lucky colour: Orange. Lucky number: 9.
Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable. Lucky colour: Sky-Blue. Lucky number: 3.
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Lucky colour: Purple Lucky number: 2.
A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky colour: Chrome: Lucky number: 7.
Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Lucky colour: Mustard Lucky number: 6.
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Lucky number: 5. Lucky colour: Magenta.
Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky colour: Amber Lucky number: 5.
Travel will result in new romantic attractions. You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky colour: Silver. Lucky number: 8.
A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Lucky colour: Navy-Blue. Lucky number: 3.
Come to your own conclusions rather than taking another’s opinion. Extra time at work will pay dividends. You are on a high, and there is nothing stopping you as your plans take shape. Lucky colour: Apricot. Lucky number: 6
Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky colour: Opal. Lucky number: 7.
Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky colour: White. Lucky number: 4.
In Pics | Companies with highest share price in India
Madras Rubber Factory (MRF) scripted history today by becoming the first share in the Indian stock market to cross the Rs 1-lakh mark in futures trading. The stock performed well after MRF's Q4 standalone net profit surged a whopping 86 per cent YoY to Rs 313 crore. Here we list seven companies with the highest share price in India (as of May 8).
In Pics | Companies with highest share price in India. Credit: Getty Images
Rank 7 | Nestle India - Rs 21,983. Credit: AFP Photo
Rank 6 | Abbott India - Rs 22,471. Credit: Instagram/@abbottglobal
Rank 5 | 3M India - Rs 23,785. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rank 4 | Shree Cement - Rs 24,571. Credit: Instagram/@shree_cement
Rank 3 | Honeywell - Rs 36,555. Credit: Instagram/@honeywell
Rank 2 | Page Industries Limited - Rs 41,371. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Rank 1 | MRF Limited - Rs 97,730. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Karnataka Elections 2023 trivia: Some interesting things to know
The Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The term of the current 224-seat Karnataka Assembly gets over on May 24. With just days to go before Karnataka chooses its next government, here we list some cool and interesting trivia.
Karnataka Elections 2023 Trivia: Some interesting trivia to know.
Karnataka has 224 Assembly constituencies. with total number of voters being 5.3 crore. Out of this, 50.3% (2.7 cr) are males and remaining 49.7% (2.6 cr) are females. Credit: DH Photo
Sringeri, a hill town in Chikkamagaluru district, is the smallest constituency. Credit: Special Arrangement
A report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) shows that out of 2,586 candidates, 1,087 (42%) are crorepatis. Credit: Getty Images
Out of top 10 richest candidates in Karnataka Elections 2023, six are from the Congress party. Credit: Special Arrangement
The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 is Rs 12.26 crores. Credit: PTI Photo
Nearly 22% (581) of candidates have declared criminal cases against them. Credit: Donald Tong/Pexels
Only 12.6% (326) have completed their PG degrees & above, 30.2% (782) are Graduates and 57.2% (1,478) have other educational qualifications. Credit: Getty Images
Prominent Congress leader Yousuf Shariff aka KGF Babu is the richest candidate in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 with a whopping asset of Rs 1633 crore. He is contesting from the Chickpet Assembly constituency in Bengaluru as an independent candidate. Credit: PTI Photo
The oldest candidate in the 2023 is a powerful Lingayat leader and Congress veteran Shamanur Shivashankarappa. He is 92. Credit: PTI Photo