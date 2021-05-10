Today's Horoscope - May 11, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 11, 2021
Aries | Your leadership attitude could be mistaken for high-handedness, so keep a low profile today. A junket comes through. Overseas connections and travel benefit | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Your work will be appreciated, but you are a bit too exacting for your friends today. Just chill. There may be money from inheritances or trusts | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | You are open to new ideas, commitments. Avoid risky projects. This is a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. Money matters good | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative. Health ailments better | lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Money matters smooth. Partner/spouse proves troublesome. Don't count on your friends to be loyal when it comes to doing things. Your interests could lead you down avenues you never realized existed | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Good friends could let you down and business partners may not deserve your trust. You are filled with energy and raring to go at your job. New endeavours take off. Career matters highlighted | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | It is important to work on your relationships. It is better to be warned that secret affairs will be no longer secret. Your significant other is accommodating and sentimental. Partnerships do well. Travel plans may not work out | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A junket in the offing. A good time to concentrate on a fitness program or health schedule | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Karnataka Covid-19 Lockdown: Cops wield lathis on violators
The police resorted to wielding lathi on people who violated the prohibitory orders and came on roads amid lockdown in Karnataka. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa made an appeal to the people to abide by the strict lockdown-like restrictions from May 10 to May 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus, which is spreading in the state at an alarming proportion.
(Image Credit: Deccan Herald)
Karnataka Covid-19 Lockdown: Cops wield lathis on violators
Locals are made to do sit-ups on the road by policemen for violating prohibitory orders.
A policeman wields his baton at a man riding a motorbike during the lockdown.
Policemen are seen sanitising the lathis while keeping a strict vigil in Bengaluru.
Police personnel are seen punishing a rickshaw driver.
A police officer wields his baton against a man as a punishment for breaking the lockdown rules in Bengaluru.
A baton-weilding cop is seen punishing a biker.
A policeman wields his baton at an autorickshaw driver for breaking the lockdown rules.
A policeman wields his baton at a truck driver for breaking the lockdown rules.
A policeman wields his baton at a bike rider in Bengaluru.
Policemen wielding lathis in an effort to implement the stringent restrictions.
Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam Chief Minister
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) captain in the Northeast, was sworn in as Assam's new Chief Minister on May 10 at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. BJP President JP. Nadda, former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Ministers from other northeastern states and other top dignitaries were present. Here are some glimpses from the swearing-in ceremony.
(Image Credits: PTI Photo)
Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam Chief Minister
BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the new Chief Minister of Assam at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on May 10.
Sarma was administered the oath of office by Governor Jagdish Mukhi at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.
Himanta Biswa Sarma signed the register after taking oath.
In this picture, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi greets the new CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
BJP President J P Nadda, former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Ministers from other northeastern states and a host of top dignitaries were present in the hour-long swearing-in-ceremony.
Greece reopens beach for public amid second wave of coronavirus
With widely spaced sun loungers and regular disinfection, Greece reopened its organised beaches on Saturday (May 8) as the popular Mediterranean holiday destination eases Covid-19 curbs in preparation for the return of foreign visitors next week.
(Image Credit: Reuters)
Greece reopens beach for public amid second wave of coronavirus
With widely spaced sun loungers and regular disinfections, Greece reopened its organised beaches on Saturday (May 8) as the popular Mediterranean holiday destination eases Covid-19 curbs in preparation for the return of foreign visitors next week.
Tourism accounts for about a fifth of Greece's economy and jobs, and after the worst year on record for the industry last year, the country can ill afford another lost summer.
People are seen on the beach in Athens, Greece.
Under current measures, beach managers like Venieris will have to place umbrellas at least four metres (13 feet), carry out regular disinfections and test beach bar employees and other staff for Covid-19.
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks among empty sunbeds during the official reopening of beaches to the public, following the easing of measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Athens, Greece.
People enjoy the sun during the official reopening of beaches in Athens, Greece.
Greece fared well in keeping the first wave of the pandemic under control last year but a resurgence in cases pushed health services to the limit and prompted authorities to impose a second lockdown in November.
People enjoy the sun during the official reopening of beaches to the public in Athens, Greece.
As infections have fallen and vaccinations gathered pace, authorities have steadily eased restrictions, opening bars and restaurants earlier this week.
Karnataka Lockdown: Cities begin to see an exodus of students, labourers
Karnataka government decided to impose a 14-day statewide lockdown from May 10 to May 24 amid the raging second wave of coronavirus. The main purpose of the 14-day shutdown is to control public movement as much as possible in order to combat coronavirus. Outstation students and labourers are seen abandoning cities and heading for their villages as they are worried more about their safety.
(Image Credit: DH Photos)
Karnataka Lockdown: Cities see an exodus of students, labourers
Mass exodus of labourers continues 24-hours before lockdown imposed in Karnataka.
Railway station and bus depots witnessed heavy footfall.
Migrants leave for their home states amid coronavirus second wave of the pandemic.
Workers along with their families arrive to board a train in Bengaluru.
Migrant workers and others arrive to catch trains in Bengaluru.
Workers leave Bengaluru before the statewide lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus, in Karnataka.
Migrant workers, desperate to return to their hometowns, arrive at a railway station in Bengaluru.
Migrant people load a motorbike on a pickup van as they leave the city before the statewide lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus, in Bengaluru.
Migrant workers flee COVID-hit Bengaluru.