Today's Horoscope - May 13, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | The time has come to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Hasty speech, words spoken in anger cause problems at work today | Lucky Colour: Yelow | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Health needs care. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues | Lucky Colour: Sky-blue | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You may feel that you are walking a tightrope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. . You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Ensure you act on the ideas you're having or you will miss out on the opportunities. Your judgment has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Srinagar's Dal Lake gets floating ambulance to aid Covid-19 patients
A boat ambulance service in Srinagar's Dal Lake has been started by Covid-19 warrior Tariq Ahmad Patloo. Fully equipped with healthcare facilities, the service is expected to benefit thousands of people in the Kashmir valley.
(Image Credit: Amlan Paliwal)
Srinagar's Dal Lake gets floating ambulance to aid Covid-19 patients
Tariq Ahmad Patloo in a Shikara Ambulance makes an announcement to follow Covid-19 protocols at Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Fully equipped with healthcare facilities, the service is expected to benefit thousands of people in the Kashmir valley.
People wearing face masks steps out of a Shikara at a deserted Dal Lake in Srinagar.
An elderly man wearing a face mask enjoys fishing at Dal Lake.
Locals are seen fishing in Dal Lake, Srinagar.
These celebrity vacation pictures are all about sun, beach and sand!
Celebrities never shy away from sharing their luxurious lives on social media. Here we take a look at some pictures of actresses holidaying at exotic locations.
Actress Hansika Motwani shared this picture herself posing in front of a chartered airplane. Credit: Instagram/ihansika
Hansika Motwani poses in style during her beach vacation. Credit: Instagram/ihansika
Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal gave us major holiday goals with her stunning vacation picture from Maldives. Credit: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial
Kajal Aggarwal enjoys a floating breakfast in a private pool. Credit: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial
Pooja Hegde enjoys some beautiful beach time. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
Pooja Hegde enjoys a brisk walk at Plage de Malpasso in Italy. Credit: Instagram/hegdepooja
Rakul ups the glam quotient in a bikini. Credit: Instagram/rakulpreet
Rakul chills in a bright striped co-ord set. Credit: Instagram/rakulpreet
Last year, Samantha treated her fans with stunning pictures of her enjoying a holiday in the Maldives. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Here's a candid picture of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from her beach vacay. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
Jerusalem Violence: People mourn the loss of their loved ones
The tit-for-tat trade of fire between militant groups in the Gaza Strip and Israel has been mounting since May 11. The Gaza Health Ministry says the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has climbed to 43, including 13 children and three woman.. Here we take a look at pictures of family members and well-wishers mourning the death of their loved ones.
(Image Credit: Reuters)
Family members mourn the death of Hussien al-Titi during his funeral.
People react as others carry the body of Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron in Jerusalem.
Relatives mourn the demise of Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces.
Mourners react as others carry the body of Hussien al-Titi, who was killed during stone-throwing clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral at Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron in Jerusalem.
In Pics | Devastating scenes caused from cloudburst in Uttarakhand
Devastating scenes show the destruction caused by cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Devprayag.
(Image Credit: PTI Photos)
A cloudburst hit Devprayag in Tehri district of Uttarakhand on May 11.
The cloudburst occurred over the Shanta river, causing inundation of areas along its banks with a huge amount of slush containing boulders, SHO of the Devprayag police station Mahipal Singh Rawat said.
It razed two municipal buildings to the ground, and damaged several shops.
The cloudburst also damaged pedestrian bridges, water pipelines and electricity supply lines.
Two municipality buildings, including the multi-purpose Nagar Palika Bhawan, caved in after being hit by the rubble brought down by the cloudburst.
However, there was no loss of life as people were alert and had moved to safe locations like the bus stand and police station premises.
Rescue and relief operation operations underway after several shops and houses were damaged because of the cloudburst.