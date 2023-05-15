Today's Horoscope - May 15, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - May 15, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Today make contact with important people who could help you in business. Be tactful in your dealings - a little prevarication keeps the other guessing and gives you time to negotiate. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): You will have original ideas, worth implementing. You will finally manage to solve a long-postponed financial issue. Cash flow good, and an unexpected cash bonus brightens up your week. Today is a good time for business. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You will have to work hard and take your friends' support. Don’t believe everything you hear. Keep an open mind. Your attention span seems to be reducing, so stay more focussed. Significant-other still is elusive. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Colour: 2
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: peach Lucky Number: 8
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents . Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 7
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 9
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You have some great support from the cosmos. You may be able to move ahead professionally. Be mindful with others and deal with them honestly and justly. Be wary of every contract, every negotiation and every new person you meet today. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue Lucky Number: 3
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): It’s a time to turn your luck around and it’s a time to combat proactively. There are many chances and benefits lying ahead. Though there will be a constant flow of money, major expenses may also crop up. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 8
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 5
