Today's Horoscope - May 17, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - May 17, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: A friend is taking up a lot of your time. You are confused about their intentions. The mixed signal s you are getting are confusing. But you need to handle the friend with a light hand today. Not superficial, but not in a deeply. | Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 1
- 3 /13
Taurus: You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 5
- 4 /13
Gemini: Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6
- 5 /13
Cancer: To get the best possible outcome you need to work in collaboration with your team mates today. Being a loner and working alone doesn’t cut the ice for this particular project. | Lucky Colour: Carnation | Lucky Number: 4
- 6 /13
Leo: Try not to be overly emotional today. You are thinking from your heart rather than your head, and so unable to being objective in your decisions. Remember you need a clear head to reach the winning post. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 8
- 7 /13
Virgo: Today you are feeling gung-ho and ready to take on the world . Your head is full of interesting ideas, and people rally around you for support. Finances take a turn for the better. An admirer is proving to be persistent, so enjoy the attention without blowing it out of proportion. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 9
- 8 /13
Libra: Your love life looks great today, so if you want to take a break and drive into the sunset, do so. You have been too matter-of-fact in your approach with the special one, who wants lots of mush and roses! Career-wise you are coming out with some innovative ideas, so pitch them to your boss. He will be appreciative. | Lucky Colour: Crimson | Lucky Number: 4
- 9 /13
Scorpio: You have been on an adrenaline-high the past few days, and you are more exhausted that you really know. Take time to unwind with a loved one. You have clearly marked your goals, so go about it steadily. Rome wasn’t built in a day! | Lucky Colour: Olive-Green | Lucky Number: 1
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 6
- 11 /13
Capricorn: You have been vacillating about a job offer that has been offered. Take your time before you decide. A relationship has plateaued and you need to discuss with your partner how to infuse some freshness into it. | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 6
- 12 /13
Aquarius: The day starts off on a bright note, with praises from your boss or someone in authority. You feel elated, and rightly so – your hard work and perseverance has paid off. Time to party! | Lucky Colour: Aqua | Lucky Number: 5
- 13 /13
Pisces: You are full of good ideas today, and if you carry them out, it will pay rich dividends for you in the future. Getting involved in physical activities will not only keep you fit but will help you to network. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 2
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Rajnath Singh launches INS Surat, INS Udaygiri in Mumbai; See Pics
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched two indigenously built warships INS Surat and INS Udaygiri at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai on Monday, May 17, 2022. This is the first time that two indigenously built warships have been launched concurrently.
- 1 /8
Rajnath Singh launches INS Surat, INS Udaygiri in Mumbai; See Pics
- 2 /8
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched two indigenously built warships 'Surat' and 'Udaygiri' at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
- 3 /8
This is the first time that the two indigenously built warships have been launched concurrently, the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) said. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
- 4 /8
The MDL is a premier ship and submarine building defence public sector undertaking. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
- 5 /8
'Surat' is the fourth ship of Project 15B Destroyers, which heralds a significant makeover of the P15A (Kolkata Class) destroyers, and is named after the commercial capital of Gujarat and also the second largest commercial hub of western India after Mumbai, the Navy said. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
- 6 /8
The Project 15B class of ships are the Navy's next generation stealth guided missile destroyers being built at the MDL. 'Udaygiri', named after a mountain range in Andhra Pradesh, is the third ship of Project 17A Frigates. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
- 7 /8
It is a follow up of the P17 Frigates (Shivalik Class) with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems, the Navy said. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
- 8 /8
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the launch of two indigenously built warships 'Surat' and 'Udaygiri' at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai. Credit: Twitter/@rajnathsingh
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Famous personalities who died of surgical complications
Here's a look at all the notable personalities who died due to surgical complications.
- 1 /7
Famous personalities who died of surgical complications
- 2 /7
Kannada actor Chethana Raj, aged 21, died during an operation on Tuesday. Reportedly, she was undergoing a 'fat-free' surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru that went wrong. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /7
Apollo 13 star Bill Paxton reportedly had an unpleasant surgery and died of complications eleven days post the operation. Credit: Instagram/bpaxton077
- 4 /7
US actor Andy Warhol died of complications from gallbladder surgery in 1987. Credit: Instagram/andywarhol_archive
- 5 /7
American screenwriter Rod Serling, who created the famous 'Twilight Zone', died from a botched cardiovascular surgery in 1975. Credit: Twitter/PopMatters
- 6 /7
Hollywood actor Steve McQueen died due to cardiac arrest after undergoing surgeries to remove cancerous tumors from his abdomen and neck. Credit: Twitter/PhilippePerez68
- 7 /7
American singer-songwriter June Carter Cash died of complications of heart surgery in 2003. She was 73. Credit: Twitter/JohnnyCash
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way
The final touches are on for the 75th-anniversary edition of the world's leading film festival, Cannes. The cinema's most glamorous event returns two years after the Covid-19 pandemic dampened events globally. Dangling from ropes above the fabled Palais des Festivals, workers were unfurling the huge poster for the Cannes Film Festival's golden jubilee, which this year features an image from 'The Truman Show'. Some 35,000 film professionals are expected between May 17 and 28.
- 1 /10
Cannes Film Festival 2022: Final preparations under way
- 2 /10
A general view shows the Festival Palace, with a giant canvas of the official poster featuring actor Jim Carrey in the film The Truman Show, and the bay of Cannes as preparations continue on the eve of the opening ceremony of the film festival. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Workers set up a giant canvas of the official poster of the 75th Cannes Film Festival on the facade of the festival palace ahead of the opening ceremony in Cannes, France. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
Policemen keep a strict vigil in front of the Palais des Festivals main entrance in Cannes, southeastern France ahead of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
A worker gives the last touches to the official poster of the 75th Cannes Film Festival ahead of the opening ceremony in Cannes, France. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /10
The official poster of the 75th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals main entrance in Cannes, France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Lighets are being checked at the 75th Cannes Film Festival ahead of the opening ceremony in Cannes, France. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
A general view shows the Croisette on the eve of the opening ceremony of the film festival. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
The Palme d'Or trophy is pictured at Chopard Jewellery House in Meyrin near Geneva ahead of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
People walk in front of Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Birthday special: 11 times Nushrratt Bharucha wowed us with her fashion
Actor Nushrratt Bharucha loves to impress her fans with her amazing fashion sense. On her 37th birthday, we bring you some of her stylish pictures.
- 1 /12
Birthday special: 11 times Nushrratt Bharucha wowed us with her fashion.
- 2 /12
Nushrratt Bharucha keeps it chic in a blue crop top and blue boyfriend jeans. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 3 /12
Nushrratt Bharucha in ethnic wear exudes a regal charm. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 4 /12
Nushrratt, a beach baby, seen here in a pink bikini. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 5 /12
One can steal summer outfit ideas from Nushrratt as she sizzles in a purple floral mini dress. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 6 /12
Nushrratt raises the temperature as she poses in a red floor-length gown. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 7 /12
Nushrratt looks a vision in white. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 8 /12
Nushrratt give summer vibes in this cool printed co-ord set. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 9 /12
Nushrratt ups her fashion game with this Karishma Khanduja creation paired with silver jewellery. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 10 /12
Nushrratt flaunts her toned figure in a floral co-ord set. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 11 /12
Nushrratt rocks a thigh-high slit dress with a pleated white skirt paired with a matching embellished cape-style top. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha
- 12 /12
Nushrratt cuts a statuesque figure in a pink satin dress. Credit: Instagram/nushrrattbharuccha