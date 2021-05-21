A record 119.3 mm rainfall pounded Delhi under the impact of cyclonic storm Tauktae and a western disturbance in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on May 20, breaking all the previous records for May, the IMD said. This was double the previous record rainfall of 60 mm on May 24 in 1976. The city had also recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, it said.

(Image Credit: PTI)