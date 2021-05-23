Today's Horoscope - May 24, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : May 23 2021, 23:36 ISTZodiac | Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - May 24, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed. Number: 1 | Colour: Tan
Taurus: Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Colour: Yellow | Number: 2
Gemini: Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise. Colour: Purple | Number: 6
Cancer: A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. Colour: Lilac | Number: 8
Leo: A great day for leisure and romance. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Colour: Cream | Number: 4
Virgo: Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. Colour: Scarlet | Number: 3
Libra: Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Colour: Pink | Number: 7
Scorpio: Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Real estate investments could be to your advantage today. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment. Colour: Beige | Number: 5
Sagittarius: Try not to over exert today. You must not lead on another one with unless you mean it. Don't be too quick to judge partners or those you work with. Colour: Peach | Number: 6
Capricorn: Mix-ups and changes in plans are likely today. Go with the flow, things will work out by tomorrow. By the weekend friction in partnerships will have to be faced head on. Colour: Coffee | Number: 2
Aquarius: Money matters will be a concern. Your boundaries expand over the next few days if you're open to new career ideas. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Colour: Orange | Number: 9
Pisces: A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems. Number: 4 | Colour: Scarlet
News in Pics, May 23: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : May 23 2021, 05:41 ISTCoronavirus | COVID-19 | Coronavirus vaccine | Pakistan | United Kingdom | Afghanistan | Tamil Nadu | Palestine |
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning combat aircraft are pictured on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, southern England ahead of its maiden operational deployment to the Philippine Sea. Credit: AFP Photo
Demonstrators clash with police as protests for policy reforms and against the government continue, in Bogota, Colombia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Relatives and demonstrators walk behind a banner reading 'Marjorie, you will be in our hearts for ever' during a 'Marche Blanche' rally in Ivry-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin along with his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and Health Minister Ma Subramanian visits after inaugurating a 133 bedded with oxygen support Covid-19 care centre, in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
Afghan men step on a representation of the US flag to protest against Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, while holding a demonstration in Kabul. Credit: AP Photo
An elderly couple dance in Nikolskaya street in Moscow. Credit: AFP Photo
People arrive to get themselves registered and inoculated with the jab of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Islamabad. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 23, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : May 23 2021, 00:09 ISTHoroscope 2021 | Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Aries Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 23, 2021
Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. | Colour: Grey | Number: 5
conflict between your ambitions and emotional needs. Be positive, avoid confrontations and don’t lose your sensitive touch. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved with. | Colour: Wine | Number: 2
Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Problem or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior giving you misguiding information. | Colour: Magenta | Number: 3
Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today. You are on a emotional high and feel more vital. . A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. | Colour: Saffron | Number: 6
If you want to get away, today is favourable. Do not let the demands of others hold you back. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. | Colour: Gold | Number: 8
Change in business plans could affect you adversely. Your spouse or significant-other is moody, while a letter brings joy. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment.| Colour: Opal | Number: 4
Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try to keep your emotions under control today. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. | Colour: Lilac | Number: 7
Your significant other is dreamy and accommodating. A partnership may be beneficial. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today. | Colour: Green | Number: 9
A time when you can demonstrate your integrity and consolidate a close relationship with patience and maturity. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity. | Colour: Burgundy | Number: 1
A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past. | Colour: Blue | Number: 6
Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach. | Colour: Amber | Number: 8
An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life. | Colour: Mango | Number: 5
In Pics: Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces
UPDATED : May 22 2021, 23:03 IST
jeff bezos | MacKenzie Bezos | divorce | Alimony | expensive | Rupert Murdoch |
Here, we take a look at the most expensive divorce settlements in history where they paid in billions to part ways.
In Pics: Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' and MacKenzie finalized their divorce in 2019. MacKenzie reportedly received an alimony of $38.3 billion, making her the richest woman in the world. Credit: Reuters
Art dealer Alec Wildenstein and Jocelyn Wildenstein got divorced after a marriage of 21 years. Jocelyn received $2.5 billion as permanent alimony. Credit: Instagram/jocelyn_wildenstein_fan_page
The much-hyped divorce of Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and journalist Anna Torv was worth $1.7 billion. Credit: Reuters
Settling their divorce, model Slavica Radić received around $1.2 billion from the Former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone. Credit: Reuters
American businessman Steve Wynn had to pay $1 billion to Elaine Wynn as part of the alimony. Credit: Instagram/elainewynn01 & Linkedin/Steve Wynn
News in Pics, May 22: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : May 22 2021, 05:05 ISTCoronavirus | COVID-19 | India | United Kingdom | Leeds | Japan | Tokyo | Vesak Day | Rajiv Gandhi | Congress |
People enjoy the Little Island public park in Manhattan in New York City. The Little Island public park on 13th Street in Hudson River Park opened for the first time to the public today. The features 350 different flowers, trees and shrubs.Credit: AFP Photo
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, inspects the Guard of Honour on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Credit: Reuters Photo
Paris' Socialist deputy mayor to urban farming and candidate for the June 2021 regional elections in Ile-de-France Audrey Pulvar (C) and Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo (R) pass on electoral flyers in the Belleville district of Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
Residents of a public housing estate queue up for their mandatory Covid-19 swab tests after some residents were tested positive for the virus. Credit: Reuters Photo
Paralympics swimmer Daniel Dias, who has 24 Paralympics medals, swims during a practice session as he prepares for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics games in Atibaia, Brazil. Credit: Reuters Photo
Hernandez, 36, was Leeds' talisman as they won the Championship title, scoring what proved to be their promotion-clinching goal in a 1-0 win at former club Swansea. Credit: AFP Photo
Congress party workers at the tributary ceremony of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary at the Memorial in Sriperumbudur. Credit: PTI Photo
A vendor wearing a protective mask holds a cover to protect vesak lanterns he made at a roadside shop during heavy rains ahead of commemorating the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha, amid concerns about the spread of Covid-19 in Colombo. Credit: Reuters Photo