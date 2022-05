The flood situation in Assam continues to remain critical as nearly 6.80 lakh people in 31 districts have been reeling under the deluge. Army, paramilitary forces, NDRF, SDRF, trained volunteers and various agencies continue to be deployed in rescue and relief operations. Even Indian Air Force joined the relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Assam with the help of airlift rescue teams (choppers) and provided relief materials to the people.