Today's Horoscope - May 28, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. Colour: Coffee | Number: 4
Taurus: Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Colour: Orange | Number: 8
Gemini: Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Colour: Fuchsia | Number: 6
Cancer: Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Colour: Red | Number: 2
Leo: Travel for business or pleasure today. Don't dwell on past regrets. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think. Colour: Burgundy | Number: 9
Virgo: Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Colour: Aquamarine | Number: 4
Libra: Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy . This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. Colour: Blue | Number: 5
Scorpio: You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Colour: Brown | Number: 7
Sagittarius: Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Colour: Gold | Number: 3
Capricorn: Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Don't let your love of good times cloud your judgment. Avoid gambling and financial risks. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck. Colour: Amethyst | Number: 8
Aquarius: Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Colour: Lavender Colour: Lavender | Number: 6
Pisces: A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists have cleared. You will be able to talk about emotional problems with your partner. Colour: Silver | Number: 2
In Pics | 5 strange medical and cosmetic treatments from around the world
UPDATED : May 27 2021, 20:02 IST
Here we take a look at some strange medical and cosmetic treatments from around the world.
In Pics | 5 strange medical and cosmetic treatments from around the world
Sand Therapy: People around the world visit Cairo to undertake ‘Sand therapy’, wherein people bury themselves under the sand during the hottest time of the day believing it will cure sexual impotency. Credit: Getty Photo
Urine Healing: Villagers in Cambodia believe that urine of cow, snakes and turtles have superpowers and have the potential to heal any disease. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bee Venom Therapy: Majorly practiced in Palestine, this treatment advises practitioners to use the venom of honeybees to treat epilepsy, spinal disorders, hearing problems and nasal allergy. Credit: AFP Photo
Cow Dung Therapy: While the world is reeling under coronavirus, people in Gujrat practice cow dung therapy to ward off Covid-19. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Russia, schools make kindergarten kids pour cold water on themselves in freezing cold. They believe this will improve their health and keep them fit. Credit: Unsplash Photo
Mud Therapy: This is practiced in many countries, especially in the Middle East. People smear mud on themselves in this therapy, believing this will cure diseases. The mineral mud is believed to be able to alleviate pain from rheumatoid arthritis, sequela of traumatisms and peripheral nervous system diseases. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | The world's cheapest countries to buy petrol
UPDATED : May 27 2021, 18:08 IST
Amid the surging fuel prices in India, let's take a look at the countries across the globe with the cheapest fuel prices (The list is based on data on globalpetrolprices.com as of May 27):
($1 = Rs 72.60)
In Pics | The world's cheapest countries to buy petrol
Venezuela – Rs 0.15 ($0.02) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Iran – Rs 0.94 ($0.013) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Saudi Arabia – Rs 10.08 ($0.139) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Angola – Rs 15.24 ($0.210) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Algeria – Rs 15.74 ($0.217) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Kuwait – Rs 27.72 ($0.382) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Turkmenistan – 27.93 ($0.385) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ecuador – Rs 28.37 ($0.391) per litre. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bahrain – Rs 30.76 ($0.424) per litre. Credit: AFP Photo
Egypt – Rs 31.27 ($0.431) per litre. Credit: AFP Photo
Top 10 countries with most powerful passports - In Pictures
UPDATED : May 27 2021, 15:07 IST
Here we take a look at the ‘most powerful passports’ in the world, according to Henley and Partners.
(Image Credit: Unsplash Photos)
10 Top countries with strongest passports - In Pictures
Japan has the most powerful passport as its citizens can travel to as many as 191 countries in the world.
Singapore ranks second in the list with the passport providing 190 countries visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.
Germany and South Korean passports share the third spot with access to 189 countries.
Finland, Luxembourg, Spain and Italy rank fourth in the list. These nations' passports give access to 188 countries.
Fifth in the list is Austria and Denmark with access to 187 countries.
Sweden, Portugal, Netherlands, Ireland and France are in the sixth spot providing easy access to 186 countries.
UK, US, Switzerland, Norway and Belgium citizens can travel to 185 countries.
Passports of Australia, Malta, Greece and Czech Republic have access to 184 countries.
Ninth in the list is Canada. The citizens of Canada can travel to 183 countries in the world.
Hungary features 10th in the list with access to 182 countries.
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: Lesser known facts about India's first Prime Minister
UPDATED : May 27 2021, 12:12 IST
On Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s death anniversary, we take a look at few lesser-known facts about the architect of modern India who made unforgettable contributions to the country and the world.
(Image Credit: DH Photos)
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: Lesser known facts about India's first Prime Minister
Jawaharlal Nehru was homeschooled till he turned 15. His father Motilal Nehru made sure that his son received wholesome education at home under strict instruction of skilled tutors. In this photo, he is seen receiving honorary Doctor of Science degree from Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the then maharaja of Mysuru and also Chancellor of University of Mysore.
Jawaharlal Nehru was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize more than 11 times for upholding peace in the Indian subcontinent.
Nehru was imprisoned nine times during India’s struggle for Independence. He spent a total of 3,259 days in jail.
Pt. Nehru survived four assassination attempts in his lifetime. The first attempt was made during the partition and three others in 1955, 1956 and 1961.
Over 1.5 million people from all across the country attended the first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru's funeral.