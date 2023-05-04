Today's Horoscope - May 4, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - May 4, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20) | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy Ending. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21) | You can excel where before you have failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind. Lucky colour: ivory. Lucky number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21) | This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22) | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven’t worked, but the final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don’t overreact or go overboard. Lucky Colour: Lime-green. Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
LEO (Jul 23 -Aug 21) | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23) | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk- taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky colour: red. Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23) | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently. Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
SSAGITTARIUS (Nov23 - Dec 22) | Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don’t let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Lucky Colour: chocolate. Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
CAPRICORN (Dec23 - Jan 20) | Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don’t leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19) | Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Lucky Colour: peach. Lucky number: 1. Credit. Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20) | A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi; See Pics
Facing criticism from all quarters for being insensitive towards the protesting wrestlers, IOA President PT Usha met them at the protest site on April 3 and assured the wrestlers of her support, saying she was first an athlete and then an administrator.
- 1 /7
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi; See Pics
- 2 /7
Former Indian athlete and The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha met wrestlers who are protesting against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan who has been accused of sexual harassment at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /7
Former sprinter Usha had come down heavily on the wrestlers for resuming their protest instead of approaching the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for their issues. She had said that the wrestlers should have shown some discipline and that they had tarnished the country's image by hitting the streets, a comment that brought criticism to her and the IOA. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /7
Rajya Sabha MP and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /7
Usha left without speaking with the media but Bajrang Punia said she has assured them of help. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
PT Usha leaves after her meet with the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
PT Usha is seen interacting with wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Sharad Pawar quits as NCP Chief: A look back at his influential political journey
From student politics to becoming Maharashtra's chief minister four times, and a decade-long stint as a Union minister, Sharad Pawar has been a master at political moves. On May 2, Pawar made a shocking announcement to quit as president of NCP, the party he founded 24 years ago. This decision has sent shockwaves in the political circles and amongst NCP supporters. Here we look back at Pawar's influential career in Indian politics which stretches over five decades.
- 1 /13
Sharad Pawar quits as NCP chief: A look back at his influential political journey.
- 2 /13
Pawar began his political journey in 1958 when he joined Youth Congress. Four years later, he became Pune district Youth Congress president. Credit: www.sharadpawar.com/
- 3 /13
Pawar won the Assembly election in 1967 from his home turf Baramati constituency and since then has been a member of either the state legislature or Parliament. Credit: www.sharadpawar.com/
- 4 /13
In 1978, Pawar, then 38, became the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra. His Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) government was in power for two years. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 5 /13
In 1988, Pawar became the chief minister of Maharashtra for the second time. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /13
In 1990, he became chief minister of Maharashtra again. Credit: www.sharadpawar.com/
- 7 /13
In 1991, Pawar became the Defence Minister in the government headed by Narasimha Rao and handled the portfolio till March 1993, when he became the chief minister of Maharashtra for the fourth time after then-chief minister Sudhakarrao Naik stepped down following riots in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /13
Pawar remained chief minister until the 1995 assembly elections that saw Shiv Sena-BJP combine coming to power and Manohar Joshi took the post of CM. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /13
In 1999, Sharad Pawar, along with PA Sangma and Tariq Anwar, were expelled from Congress. The same year, Pawar founded Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). It was not only Sonia Gandhi’s ‘foreign origin’ but instances of his decisions being overruled and the denial of the Congress Parliamentary Party leader post that prompted him to form NCP, Pawar said in his autobiography. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /13
In 2004, Pawar became agriculture minister in the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh. He retained the Union cabinet berth after the UPA’s 2009 general elections victory. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /13
In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Congress were in ruling alliance in the state government for three consecutive terms from 1999 to 2014. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /13
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP won 105 seats. The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP continued negotiations to form an alliance, and Sharad Pawar later announced that Uddhav Thackeray had been unanimously chosen to head the new government. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /13
The early morning oath-taking ceremony of Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar on November 23 came as a surprise as then Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari had sworn in Fadnavis as the CM and Ajit as Deputy CM. The ministry lasted 3 days, after which Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister. Pawar, who played a key role in installing Thackeray as CM, has said he will be available for NCP workers not as party chief but as an elder to guide them. However, Pawar remains a member of the Rajya Sabha. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Pawar's resignation triggers range of emotions in NCP; See Pics
Dazed after a lightning bolt in the form of Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar's abrupt move to step down, scores of party workers hit the streets in Mumbai and protested against the decision.
- 1 /8
Pawar's resignation triggers range of emotions in NCP; See Pics
- 2 /8
Emotions ran high after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar suddenly announced his decision to quit the top post of the party on May 2. His announcement sent shockwaves within the party and stunned workers staged a protest demanding him to reconsider his move. Credit: IANS Photo
- 3 /8
One of the protestors even threatened to kill himself -- while leaders broke down amid a chorus that the octogenarian leader must take back his move of quitting as NCP chief. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
Pawar sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /8
The former Union minister made the announcement during the launch of a revised version of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan in south Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
The announcement was greeted with emotion-filled protests by party workers and leaders. Credit: IANS Photo
- 7 /8
NCP workers protest outside YB Chavan Centre, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
NCP workers stage a protest in Mumbai. Credit: IANS Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News In Pics, May 3, 2023: Best photos from the world
- 1 /5
A Kenyan police officer calls for reinforcement in front of a lorry set on fire by protesters during riots in the informal settlement of Kibera in Nairobi on May 2, 2023. - Kenyan riot police were out on the streets on May 2, 2023 as the opposition defied a police ban and staged new demonstrations over the cost of living crisis and last year's election results. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
Egypt's Mayar Sherif serves to Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka during their 2023 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament singles match at Caja Magica in Madrid on May 2, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
Aid kits destined to Sudanese refugees who crossed into Chad are prepared for distribution in Koufroun, near Echbara, on May 1, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
A Ukrainian serviceman lies in a trench during a military exercise in the Kharkiv region on May 1, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
A photograph taken on May 2, 2023 shows a knitted Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort displayed on a post office box next, in Rhyl, north Wales, ahead of the coronation ceremony of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Realm nations, on May 6, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo