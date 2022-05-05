Today's Horoscope - May 5, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : May 05 2022, 00:56 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - May 5, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | You can make wonderful contributions to any organization that you join. You can certainly gain popularity; however, don't do it by paying for everyone else. Expand your knowledge and sign up for courses and seminars. Lucky Colour: Carnation Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Not a day to make changes at work or demand new responsibilities. Better to accept what is offered and avoid conflict. Circulate and Participate in social events so you will have visibility. Lucky Colour: Mauve Lucky Number: 1. Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Don't take your frustrations out on the ones you love. A good day to buy a vehicle.Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Avoid compromising situations at work. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Learn to remain flexible and open minded, especially when faced with something new. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Being tactful can be carried to extremes. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans. Lucky Colour: Tan Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today. Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now.Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual. Lucky Colour: Opal Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Pista-green Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4. Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Car Care in Summer: 9 Tips to keep your car cool this summer
UPDATED : May 04 2022, 19:26 IST
Cars | automobile sector | Automobile | automobiles | Summer heat |
Here we list nine must-know car maintenance tips to beat the heat this summer.
- 1 /10
Car Care in Summer: 9 Tips to keep your car cool this summer Credit: Getty Images
- 2 /10
While stepping out at the noon, use a sunshade or a window visor as this will keep your vehicle cool and shield passengers from harmful UV rays. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /10
Make an extra effort while parking your car and always hunt for a shaded spot to park your vehicle. Even if costs you to walk a few meters, take that effort as it is for the benefit of your car. Credit: SK Dinesh/DH Photo
- 4 /10
In extreme temperatures, use a piece of cloth over your steering wheel. This way, the steering wheel won't burn you. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /10
Keep an eye on the fluids as they tend to evaporate in warm temperatures. In summers, refill the transmission fluid, power steering fluid, coolant and windshield wiper fluid if the level deteriorates as it will help the car from overheating. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /10
Before taking out your car for a ride, make sure you inspect the tire pressure. Also, you can extend the longevity of the tires by simply interchanging them at regular intervals. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 7 /10
The engine belt in the car tends to become looser or start making noises. When you notice this glitch then be ready to fix it without any delay. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
Keep your car clean and neat not just from the outside but from the inside also. Extreme temperatures can melt plastics, food or other dumps left inside the car. This could damage your car’s interior which may later require a costly repair. Credit: Keshav G. Zingade/DH Photo
- 9 /10
Use a dashboard cover as this protects the sensitive vinyl from direct sun damage which can later cause fading and cracking. Credit: Getty Images
- 10 /10
Roll down the window a little bit while parking the car as this allow the outside air into the car and saves the interiors from overheating. Credit: Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | 10 Most Interesting facts that you probably don't know
- 1 /11
In Pics | 10 Most Interesting facts that you probably don't know Credit: Getty Images
- 2 /11
Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the Indian President is built using 700 million bricks and three million cubic feet of stone. Not many know that hardly any steel has gone into the construction of the building. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 3 /11
Introduced in 2009, India's Aadhaar is the World’s biggest biometric-based 12 digits unique identity project with over 124 crore numbers issued so far. Credit: Getty Images
- 4 /11
Nearly 65% of the children in the world get at least one vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /11
With his dismissal of England opener Rory Burns, Indian spinner R Ashwin became the third spinner in cricket history to take a wicket off the very first ball of an innings. He is the first spinner to do so in over 100 years. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
According to a study conducted by UK online retailer Littlewoods.com in 2013, it is observed that young children ask almost 300 questions a day. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /11
India was the first country to mine diamonds. Nearly from the 4th century BC for around 1,000 years, India was the only source of diamonds around the globe. The original diamonds were found in the Krishna River Delta. Credit: Getty Imgaes
- 8 /11
Varanasi in the Uttar Pradesh is not only regarded as the spiritual capital of India but also one of the oldest cities in the world. Credit: Getty Images
- 9 /11
Every day, nearly 1150 cubic km of water evaporates or transpires into the atmosphere. Credit: Getty Images
- 10 /11
Humans are born with only two innate fears (the fear of falling and the fear of loud sounds), the rest of your phobias are learned over time. Credit: Getty Images
- 11 /11
An amazing side effect of pregnancy is that hair and nails grow faster than usual. Credit: Getty Images
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
LIC IPO opens today: What you need to know before applying
UPDATED : May 04 2022, 19:59 IST
IPO | LIC IPO | LIC | Business News |
LIC's share offering, the country's biggest-ever IPO, opened to the public today for subscription. With this IPO, the government is aiming to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth. Here are some key things you should know before applying for India's biggest IPO.
- 1 /10
LIC IPO opens today: What you need to know before applying
- 2 /10
LIC's share offer, the country's biggest-ever IPO, opened for subscription today (May 4) and will remain open for bidding till May 9. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
LIC had priced its shares in a band of Rs 902-949 per share. With this IPO, the government aims to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
The share sale is through an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 22.13 crore equity shares. The shares are likely to be listed on May 17. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
Investors can bid for a minimum of 15 shares (one lot) for Rs 14,235 at the upper end of issue price. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /10
A discount of Rs 45 per equity share has been offered for the retail investors and eligible employees, and policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
Of the total shares on offer, over 9.88 crore shares are reserved for qualified institutional buyers and over 2.96 crore shares for non-institutional buyers. Up to 15,81,249 shares and 2,21,37,492 shares are reserved for employees and policyholders. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
LIC has already cornered a little over Rs 5,627 crore from anchor investors led primarily by domestic institutions. Anchor Investors' (AIs) portion (5,92,96,853 equity shares) was subscribed at Rs 949 per equity share. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
LIC reduced its IPO size to 3.5 per cent from 5 per cent decided earlier due to the prevailing market condition. Even after the reduced size of about Rs 20,557 crore, LIC IPO is going to be the biggest initial public offering ever in the country. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
As of December 2021, LIC had a market share of 61.6 per cent in terms of premiums or GWP, 61.4 per cent in terms of new business premium, 71.8 per cent in terms of the number of individual policies issued, and 88.8 per cent in terms of the number of group policies issued. Credit: Bloomberg
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - May 4, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : May 04 2022, 00:23 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Zodiac | Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - May 4, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. a little retail therapy will put you in a fine mood. Lucky Colour: Mango Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | You could develop and gain a deeper understanding of yourself. An involvement in charitable organizations possible. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Lucky Colour: Sky-Blue Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Speculations and romance are not viable. A romance needs to be handled with care. Not the day for trips. Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. A day for the big cat to purr, not growl, as things go smoothly. Investments in art and property can be profitable today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. A long-awaited promotion or bonus comes your way. A move or property investment will be well worth your while. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You need to be careful about overextending yourself. Do not spend too much money or you will find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and keep an eye on all the details in any project you are involved. Lucky Colour: Lilac Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy . This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. Lucky Colour: Burgundy Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Your changing philosophies may lead you into new circles and open doors that will give you a unique outlook on life. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo