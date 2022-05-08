Today's Horoscope - May 8, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | The path of true love was never smooth, and you are finding it the hard way now. But with patience, a better understanding will ensue today for the two of you. An older person in the family needs medical intervention. Lucky Colour: Amethyst Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | A good day for the launch of new projects and for planning major legal strategies. Be careful with your words, as there are overly sensitive people around you who will take offence when none was intended. Lucky Colour: Gold Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Just be yourself. You could receive recognition for a job well done. You can make money through solid investment plans. You can finish projects early, which will bring you praise from superiors. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Unexpected expenses for the house crop up, like repairs and maintenance. An old friend comes calling with an interesting offer. Get in touch with your inner self through meditation, prayer and service. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Focus on what you can do, and don’t worry about thing that are not in your control. You seem to be moody and down-hearted. Relax - things have a way of falling into place. The Universe is offering you a great deal, but you need to listen to it calling you. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Be patient and watch the day play itself out. You are questioning your motives for taking on new challenges, but that kind of introspection needs a lot more clarity than you have right now. Lucky Colour: Grey Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | A friend is taking up a lot of your time. You are confused about their intentions. The mixed signals you are getting are confusing. But you need to handle the friend with a light hand today. Not superficial, but not in a deeply intense way either. An evening out for a drink should be the level of light-heartedness. Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Do not react too harshly when dealing with partners. You may find yourself in an uncomfortable situation if you have overloaded your plate unintentionally. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in , as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter. Lucky Colour: Olive-green Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Try not to be overly emotional today. You are thinking from your heart rather than your head, and so unable to being objective in your decisions. Remember you need a clear head to reach the winning post. Lucky Colour: Olive-green Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay Photo
