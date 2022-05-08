Mother’s Day is around the corner, and it’s also about the time that you think beyond the generic hampers that your mother would never use! Mother-daughter outings are one of the best ways to lighten themselves from the daily hustle and this Mother’s Day, pamper your mother with some great beauty treatment. And Dr Geetika Goel of Clinic Dermatech suggests some great facials for the mother and daughter duo that will help them to rejuvenate and unwind in a relaxing, fun atmosphere!