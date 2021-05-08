Today's Horoscope - May 9, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - May 9, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs | Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 2 /13
Aries | Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again, Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 4 | Representative Image | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships possible. Events today give you the chance to show how much you've matured. Impatience will be our worst enemy today | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | The time has come for you to make some introspection and rearrange your goals. Making a list of your priorities will put things in focus. It might be time to shake a leg and do a personal makeover | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend. You feel aggressive or competitive concerning work. You may hire others. An authority figure proves helpful | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. Energy can be intense during this period. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You've sorted out so much in your life recently. Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Workload increases | Lucky Colour: Beige | lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. This is a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Travel plans may come unhitched | Lucky Colour: Sea-green | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Partnerships or collaborations do well. The moon adds enchantment to your mood, and travel plans look exciting | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pictures: Young politicians who are the future of Indian Politics
The future of Indian politics lies in the hands of these young politicians who're going are changing the shape of Indian politics with their unique persona.
(Image Credit: PTI)
- 1 /7
In Pictures: Young politicians who are the future of Indian Politics
- 2 /7
Following the footsteps of grandfather Bal Thackeray and father Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray entered the electoral politics by contesting from Worli assembly seat in the 2019 assembly elections.
- 3 /7
A small girl from Dugrapur town, Aishe Ghosh was active in politics from her college days. She held the president position in Jawaharlal Nehru University. She contested as CPI(M) candidate from Jamuria constituency during West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021.
- 4 /7
Hardik Patel gained popularity during the Patidar reservation. He took the political plunge in 2019 by joining Indian National Congress.
- 5 /7
Actress Nusrat Jahan made her way into politics by contesting from Basirhat as a Trinamool Congress candidate. She won from Basirhat and is currently serving as Member of Parliament.
- 6 /7
Raghav Chaddha joined Aam Aadmi Party and slowly secured an important position in the party. He joined the party as the national spokesperson and currently serves as the MLA from the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi.
- 7 /7
RSS Swayamsevak and lawyer, Tejasvi Surya is an ardent supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party and is one of the youngest Member of Parliament in India. He is currently serving as the Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha, representing Bangalore South.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: Central Vista project in full swing amid rising Covid-19 cases
The construction for the Central Vista construction is in full swing amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and a lockdown in the national capital. The project envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a Common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.
(Image Credit: PTI)
- 1 /10
In Pics: Central Vista project in full swing amid rising Covid-19 cases
- 2 /10
Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.
- 3 /10
A JCB digger working in the construction site at Rajpath in New Delhi.
- 4 /10
Labourers take a break from construction work as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.
- 5 /10
Construction workers are seen working till late in the evening at Rajpath in New Delhi.
- 6 /10
Rajpath barricaded for the Central Vista Redevelopment Project construction.
- 7 /10
Construction work in full swing as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.
- 8 /10
Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.
- 9 /10
Construction workers are seen working at Rajpath in New Delhi.
- 10 /10
Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: Top 10 highest paid stars in Telugu cinema
Here we take a look at the top 10 highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry.
- 1 /11
In Pics: Top 10 highest paid stars in Telugu cinema
- 2 /11
There is no stopping for Prabas post the realase of Baahubali. He is reportedly getting Rs 100 cr per film. Credit: Instagram/actorprabhas
- 3 /11
Power star Pawan Kalyan was paid Rs 55 cr for his last film 'Vakeel Saab'. 'Credit: Instagram/pawankalyan.k
- 4 /11
Telugu star Mahesh Babu gets nearly Rs 50 crore per film. Credit: Instagram/urstrulymahesh
- 5 /11
Megastar Chiranjeevi gets somewhere between Rs 45 to 50 crore per assignment. Credit: Instagram/chiranjeevikonidela
- 6 /11
Apart from profit share, Jr NTR charges Rs 30 crore for a film. Credit: Instagram/jrntr
- 7 /11
Ram Charan charges Rs 35 crore per film. Credit: Instagram/alwaysramcharan
- 8 /11
Apart from sharing a part of box-office collection, stylish star Allu Arjun gets nearly Rs 25 crore per project. Credit: Instagram/alluarjunonline
- 9 /11
'Arjun Reddy' fame Vijay Deverakonda is charging Rs 10 cr per film. Credit: Instagram/thedeverakonda
- 10 /11
Actor Nani is also getting paid Rs 10 crore per film. Credit: Instagram/nameisnani
- 11 /11
Naga Chaitanya reportedly charges Rs 8 cr per film. Credit: Instagram/chayakkineni
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: Beautiful and popular star wives of South Indian stars
While their men continue to charm and woo the audience with their power-packed acting, these women stood strong and support them in every up and down. Apart from just being a ‘star-wife’ these ladies are influential, talented and have their own style. Here we take a look at the most famous and powerful star wives, who are not just ordinary.
- 1 /8
Beautiful and popular star wives of South Indian stars
- 2 /8
Former model and actress, Sneha Reddy is married to Telugu cinema’s stylish star Allu Arjun. She enjoys great stardom on social media. Credit: Instagram/alluarjunonline
- 3 /8
Mother of two and the beloved queen of superstar Mahesh Babu, Namrata quit her acting career to balance family life. Credit: Instagram/namratashirodkar
- 4 /8
Whenever we think of star wives, Samantha's name is sure to come up. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl
- 5 /8
Nani’s wife is a perfect homemaker. Her social media is filled with love-filled family photos.. Credit: Instagram/anjuyelavarthy
- 6 /8
Niece of former CM chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, Lakshmi Pranathi, is the wife of one of Telugu cinema’s most loved actors, Jr NTR. Credit: Instagram/jrntr
- 7 /8
This super-talented woman is not just the star wife of Ram Charan, but is an entrepreneur and editor. Credit: Instagram/upasanakaminenikonidela
- 8 /8
Rana Dagubatti's wife, Miheeka Bajaj is a well-known entreprenuer, who runs an interior decor and event business called ‘Dew Drop Design Studio’. Credit: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl