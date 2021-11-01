Today's Horoscope - November 1, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | The day brings confusion over relationships, and you could be at loggerheads with someone you love.Avoid risky adventures today. Your creativity highlighted, and money comes your way. Lucky Colour: Beige Lucky Number: 7
Taurus | Money matters will be a concern. Your boundaries expand over the next few days if you're open to new career ideas. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Lucky Colour: Opal Lucky Number: 2
Gemini | New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. Lucky Colour: Terra-cotta Lucky Number: 5
Cancer | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options. Lucky Colour: Lavender Lucky Number: 3
Leo | Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business this week. Lucky Colour: Coffee Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. Money may be hard to get your hands on today. Lucky Colour: Ruby-red Lucky Number: 8
Libra | Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. A family member may be moody, so plan a quiet evening at home. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius | Try to entertain an important client today. Don't be too quick to sign documents. Be discreet about your personal life. An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Mustard Lucky Number: 9
Aquarius | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Lucky Colour: Pista-green Lucky Number: 5
Pisces | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8
In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest in Bengaluru
UPDATED : Oct 31 2021, 12:19 IST
Puneeth Rajkumar's was laid to rest at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru with full state honours on Sunday morning. The actor and celebrity television host, fondly known as 'Appu' and 'Yuvarathnaa' after his eponymous films, died at a hospital in Bengaluru Friday afternoon after suffering a massive heart attack, plunging his legions of fans into a state of extreme grief and anguish.
In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest in Bengaluru
Puneeth Rajkumar's was laid to rest at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru, next to his father and mother, with full state honours on Sunday morning. Credit: DH Photo
The state government made arrangements for all Puneeth's fans to pay homage. Mortal remains of the actor, wrapped in the national tri-colour, was kept at the Kanteerava stadium, to enable fans and well-wishers to pay tributes. Credit: DH Photo/B H Shivakumar
Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise shocked the Kannada and the film fraternity at large and drew condolences from PM Modi, CM Bommai, among others. Credit: DH Photo
Countless admirers of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar have put up large posters of him with garlands at many places as they mourn his sudden demise. Credit: DH Photo
Several film and political personalities have paid their respects to the departed soul. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other ministers of the state cabinet, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, former CM S M Krishna, pontiffs of various mutts paid their respects today. Credit: Twitter/@BSBommai
The mortal remains reached the studio at about 6:30 am. Credit: PTI Photo
Due to security reasons and space constrains at the studio, access to last rites was restricted to select dignitaries and family members. Credit: PTI Photo
Police band played the national anthem and police personnel fired three rounds in the air, followed by two minutes of silence as a mark of respect. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, October 30: Best pics from around the world
People arrive at Piazza Bocca della Verita during a protest against the G20 of World Leaders Summit in Rome. Credit: AFP Photo
US Vice President Kamala Harris receives a booster of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo
People look at cars on fire at the site of an explosion outside Aden international airport in Aden, Yemen. Credit: Reuters Photo
People look at a home decorated with pumpkins and ghosts for Halloween, in Burbank, California. Credit: AFP Photo
Migrants marching in caravan to Mexico City to request asylum and refugee status on their way to the United States. Credit: AFP Photo
People make a skeleton out of cardboard on a street in Santa Cecilia neighbourhood in Mexico City ahead of the Day of the Dead celebrations. Credit: AFP Photo
Voters look at an election poster bulletin board for House of Representatives election candidates at an entrance of a polling station in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 30, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. A friend may turn against you sowatch your words and be sure to return favours. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 1
Taurus | Your communication skills are in excellent form today but slow down on your spending spree as money is still budgetary. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 4
Gemini | Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner or intimate may insist on doing their thing today. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Lucky Colour: Jade Lucky Number: 9
Cancer | A younger sibling demands attention. Feeling of restlessness overrides. Sometimes you feel put upon, however the day picks up momentum and culminates in a hectic manner. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 3
Leo | A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Learn to be tactful and listen to what your partner has to say. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 8
Virgo | Your meticulous planning may lead to personal success, but don’t lose sight of the woods for the trees. New relationships could evolve through group activities.Lucky Colour: Linen Lucky Number: 5
Libra | Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue Lucky Number: 2
Scorpio | Travel will result in new romantic attractions You are ready for the new and unusual! . Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Lucky Colour: Silver Lucky Number: 7
Sagittarius | A trip to the sea beckons. Rewards, gifts, or money from investments or taxes can be expected. You are emotionally handicapped today. So take life as it comes and have a blast. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Scarlet Lucky Number: 6
Pisces | You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home. Lucky Colour: Amber Lucky Number: 5
In pics | Indian PMs who have called on Pope
UPDATED : Oct 30 2021, 21:47 IST
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis as a part of his trip to Rome to attend the G20 summit.
However, he is not the first Indian Prime Minister to have met the head of the sovereign of the Vatican City State.
Before him, other leaders including Nehru, Indira Gandhi, I K Gujral, and Vajpayee met the Pope, according to The Indian Express.
PM Narendra Modi met Pope Francis on Saturday during his trip to Rome for the G20 summit. Credit: AFP Photo
In July 1955, Jawaharlal Nehru met Pope Pius XII. Credit: AP File Photo
Indira Gandhi met Pope John Paul II in 1981. Credit: File Photo
I K Gujral (1997) and Atal Bihari Vajpayee (2000) called on Pope John Paul II as well when they visited Italy. Credit: File Photo