Today's Horoscope - November 15, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - November 15, 2022
Aries | The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated. Colour: Cream | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today | Colour: Coffee | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life | Colour: Scarlet | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard | Colour: Lavender | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching | Colour: Beige | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Colour: Red | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked recently.Profitable phase from a financial standpoint. Means to increase your income will arise and new investments will be profitable | Colour: Amber | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future | Colour: Ash | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves | Colour: Chocolate | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual | Colour: Orange | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you | Colour: Pista- green | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Colour: Brown | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
