Today's Horoscope - November 18, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Nov 18 2022, 00:24 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Aries | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Colour: Honey | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively | Colour: Beige | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes | Colour: Lavender | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Female members of your family may play on your emotions A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable | Colour: Scarlet Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Colour: Ivory | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life | Colour: Orange | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Colour: Turquoise | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Colour: Magenta | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood | Colour: Plum | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You are at your sentimental best today You may be infatuated with someone you meet and not seeing people objectively now. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations | Colour: Fuchsia | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self-confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do no get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans | Colour: Bronze | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
