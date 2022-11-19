Today's Horoscope - November 20, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - November 20, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | This could be a tricky period. Money assumes all-consuming proportions. Be cautious. Feelings and emotions that have been troubling you in the recent past will be put in perspective. Check on your money situation before you crash-land | Lucky Colour: Coral | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | You are feeling communicative today. A good day to travel write letters and catch up with a friend you have neglected. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up | Lucky Colour: Pistachio | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself | Lucky Colour: Fuchsia | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do | Lucky Colour: Bronze | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past | Lucky Colour: Sea-Green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A new friendship can be lasting and supportive. And don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and avoid ego conflicts | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, November 19, 2022: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /6
A woman seats at Flags square, in Doha on November 17, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
Local residents rush for an aid supply distribution in the centre of Kherson. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Boys run along the dried-up portion of a riverbed on the banks of river Ganges in Prayagraj. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Pakistani naval marine take part in a drill during the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 at the beach in Karachi. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Medical interns and students hold rally near the Pantheon during a day of strike called by several unions to protest against the extension of general doctors studies by one year in geographical areas suffering a lack of medical personnel, in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
A man pushes a cart past colourful boards put up at a closed shop in Chester on November 17, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - November 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - November 19, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | A new partnership/romance begins today. Avoid extravagance or risky financial schemes today. Take care of your appearance as you might be invited to parties or functions today | Lucky Colour: Lemon | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour | Lucky Colour: Turquoise | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Coffee | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within | Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Your changing philosophies may lead you into new circles and open doors that will give you a unique outlook on life | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Someone you meet will change your life. Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Boot favourites
The Golden Boot is the most coveted award by every goalscorer, and a chance to carve their name in international footballing history. The award was introduced in 1982 when it was called the Golden Shoe but later got a more football-leaning rebrand. A minimum of 4 goals in the competition is needed to be in contention for the award and over the years many known names like Gerd Muller and Brazil's Ronaldo have won the award.
If there is a tie in any year, then as per rules introduced in 1994, the one with the fewer number of penalties is considered. Assists and minutes played are further considered if the tie is still not resolved.
Apart from the names on the list, Lautaro Martinez, Robert Lewandowski, and Cristiano Ronaldo would also be players to keep an eye on this season, though it remains to be seen how far Poland progresses, which will ultimately impact Barcelona's star signing's scoring abilities.
- 1 /6
FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Boot favourites. Credit: AFP, Reuters Photos
- 2 /6
Kylian Mbappé had a fantastic World Cup in 2018, when France won and he scored a goal in the final too against Croatia. Since then, the Frenchman has gone from strength to strength and his exploits at PSG are testament to the fact. He's already netted 43 goals in 2022, making him the top scorer in all competitions within top 5 European leagues. It remains to be seen if Mbappé keeps the momentum going in Qatar. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
This will probably be Neymar's last World Cup and the Brazilian will look for a chance to prove his mettle. Eight years ago, the flashy playmaker bore the weight of an entire nation but crashed out due to an injury. Following this, Brazil suffered a humiliating 7-2 loss to Germany. However, Neymar is in fine form this season, as seen in PSG. Brazil is also the highest-rated side this World Cup and the situation is just right for him to be a serious contender for the Golden Boot. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
If Mbappé doesn't deliver, there is always Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid striker has had his shooting boots on for some time, though an injury has taken some steam out of the Frenchman. However, having missed out on the glory in France's 2018 win, Benzema will be looking to make a mark this time. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
Harry Kane won the Golden Boot in 2018 and it remains to be seen if the Englishman can win it twice in a row. England have a good squad and Kane has been having a great season with Tottenham where his shots and passes have become the talk of the North London club. He's only three goals short to overtake Wayne Rooney as England's record goalscorer, but the bigger question on the Englishman's mind - heading into Qatar - is whether it is coming home this time. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Nobody can discount the little magician from Argentina. Messi has been in fine form and could well be a contender for the Golden Ball as well. However, Messi will have to improve his shot-conversion rate if he wants to clinch the Golden Boot. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | 10 most valuable currencies in the world
Here we list the top 10 strongest currencies in the world.
- 1 /11
In Pics | 10 most valuable currencies in the world
- 2 /11
10 | Canadian Dollar - 1 CAD = 61.30 INR. Credit: Pexels/T Royce Xan
- 3 /11
09 | US Dollar - 1 USD = 81.64 INR. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /11
08 | Swiss Franc - 1 CHF = 85.85 INR. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /11
07 | European Euro - 1 EUR = 84.76 INR. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /11
06 | British Pound Sterling - 1 GBP = 97.29 INR. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
05 | Cayman Islands Dollar - 1 KYD = 98.25 INR. Credit: Twitter/@wcchen
- 8 /11
04 | Jordanian Dinar - 1 JOB = 115.09 INR. Credit: Pexels/Currency Universe
- 9 /11
03 | Omani Rial - 1 OMP = 212.24 INR. Credit: Pexels/Amir Ghoorchiani
- 10 /11
02 | Bahraini Dinar - 1 BHD = 216.84 INR. Credit: Twitter/@EvpAlert
- 11 /11
01 | Kuwaiti Dinar - 1 KWD = 265.56 INR. Credit: Twitter/@EvpAlert