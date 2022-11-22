Today's Horoscope - November 23, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Nov 22 2022, 23:46 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - November 23, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Time to come out of your shell, and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. If you can mix business with pleasure much can be accomplished | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Participating in an event or activity today brings dividends. Popular appeal will probably sway your decision in an obvious direction at some point. Work on strengthening your support network | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | The influx of energy continues, with extra attention from the opposite sex. Don't be afraid to discuss your intentions with friends. They will be more understanding than you think | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. Children may be difficult to handle. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! | Lucky Colour: Sapphire | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Make time for your hobbies, and also a workout regimen. You are feeling close to a burn-out now. New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Your loyalty will pull your through a tight spot. You guessed right all along! You can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky Colour: Olive | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you | Lucky Colour: Pista-Green | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Careful of messing with someone who you know comes with a price to pay. You feel impulsive today, and also quick to anger. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Keep your attention focused on what you want | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Seek good independent advice on any projects | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy | Lucky Colour: Salmon-Pink | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics |Celebrities who have adopted villages in India
UPDATED : Nov 22 2022, 22:42 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | suriya | mahesh babu | Chiranjeevi | Prakash Raj |
Here we list South superstars who have utilised their stardom and wealth for the betterment of the society by adopting villages and helping people lead better lives.
Here we list South superstars who have utilised their stardom and wealth for the betterment of the society by adopting villages and helping people lead better lives.
- 1 /6
In Pics | Famous celebrities who have adopted villages in India
- 2 /6
Chiranjeevi - As part of Prime Minister Modi’s Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, megastar Chiranjeevi adopted Perupalem village in Godavari, Andhra Pradesh. Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela
- 3 /6
Mahesh Babu – Tollywood’s Prince has adopted two villages, namely Siddhapuram in Telangana and Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh. He had spent hefty amounts to provide basic needs to the people in these areas. He has helped in building schools, water tanks, roads and other facilities. Credit: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh
- 4 /6
Suriya – Suriya, who carries out philanthropic works through his trust Agaram Foundation, has adopted villages in the Thiruvalluvar district in Tamil Nadu. Credit: Instagram/@actorsuriya
- 5 /6
Prakash Raj - Actor Prakash Raj has adopted Kondareddypally village in Balmoor Mandal in Mahbubnagar, Telangana. Credit: Instagram/@joinprakashraj
- 6 /6
Vishnu Manchu – Son of veteran actor Mohan Babu Manchu, Vishnu has adopted five villages near Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh. Credit: Instagram/@vishnumanchu
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Top 10 countries to buy 1 GB mobile data at cheapest price
UPDATED : Nov 22 2022, 20:58 IST
World news | Internet |
Here we list the top ten cheapest countries in terms of the average cost of 1 GB of mobile data, according to Cable.co.uk.
- 1 /11
In Pics | Top 10 countries to buy 1 GB mobile data at cheapest price
- 2 /11
Rank 10 | Saudi Arabia - Rs 124.11. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /11
Rank 9 | UK - Rs 64.50. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /11
Rank 8 | Australia - Rs 46.54. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /11
Rank 7 | Russia - Rs 39.19. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /11
Rank 6 | China - Rs 33.48. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /11
Rank 5 | Pakistan - Rs 29.39. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /11
Rank 4 | France - Rs 18.78. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /11
Rank 3 | India - Rs 13.88. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /11
Rank 2 | Italy - Rs 9.80. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /11
Rank 1 | Israel - Rs 3.27. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 9 unknown facts about the birthday boy
UPDATED : Nov 22 2022, 12:08 IST
Entertainment News | Entertainment | bollywood |
Bollywood's emerging superstar Kartik Aaryan turned 32 today. His fans across the globe are celebrating his birthday in a grand manner. On his special day, we list some lesser-known facts about the actor that his fans should know.
- 1 /10
Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 9 unknown facts about the birthday boy
- 2 /10
Kartik Aaryan was born and raised in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh to Manish and Mala Tiwari, both of whom are doctors. His father is a paediatrician and his mother is a gynaecologist. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 3 /10
Kartik Aaryan's real name is Kartik Tiwari. He changed his name after entering Bollywood and started using Aaryan as his last name. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 4 /10
Reportedly, Kartik got lost while touring the national capital at the age of four. Kartik’s family had to seek the help of the police to find him. It took nearly four hours of rigorous search to find him. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 5 /10
In his struggling days in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan lived in an apartment with 12 aspiring actors and earned money by cooking for them. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 6 /10
Aaryan holds a degree in Biotechnology from Navi Mumbai's DY Patil College of Engineering. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 7 /10
Kartik Aaryan loves writing poems and stories. He makes sure that he dedicates some time to pen down a few lines. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 8 /10
Kartik Aaryan is also a sportsperson and a member of the All-Stars Football Club. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 9 /10
Kartik leads a lavish lifestyle and his garage shows his ardent love for luxury cars. He owns Lamborghini Urus, BMW 520 D, Porsche 718 Boxster, and a Mini Cooper S convertible to name a few. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
- 10 /10
Apart from acting, Kartik is also a good host and hosted the 2018 IIFA Awards with Ayushmann Khurrana and the 2019 Zee Cine Awards with Vicky Kaushal. Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, November 22, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Nov 22 2022, 06:26 ISTWorld news | Sports News | Argentina | Qatar | 2022 FIFA World Cup | Mexico |
- 1 /6
A man takes a picture of a doll representing the Child of the Miracles dressed in the Mexican national soccer team jersey at the Parroquia San Gabriel Arcangel a day before the match between Mexico and Poland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
England fans are seen after the match between United States and Wales. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
Joe Biden talks to troops during a visit at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
A young Argentina fan is seen during the match between United States and Wales. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and teammate Alejandro Gomez warm up during Argentina's training on the eve of the group C World Cup soccer match against Saudi Arabia, in Doha. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 6 /6
rtist dressed as 'Kathakali' dancers during a cultural event in Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo