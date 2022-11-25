Today's Horoscope - November 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Nov 25 2022, 00:12 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Today's Horoscope - November 25, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Your emotions may seem misleading. But your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building – up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Disharmony at home is stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilise. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day.. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, and negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive; Withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more to friends and colleagues | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | A friend could be a secret admirer as well. If you stop blowing your own trumpet, it becomes evident. Your analytical skills and logical approach are not going to help in matters of the heart | Lucky Colour: Pearl white | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Holiday plans need working out, while an old foe turns friend.. Shopping proves therapeutic! There is a valid reason for everything that happens today although it may not become clear for quite some time | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Youngest players to score in the World Cup
UPDATED : Nov 24 2022, 19:17 IST
Sports News | Football News | Fifa world cup | FIFA | World Cup | Qatar World Cup | goal | goals |
Spain's Gavi on Wednesday become one of the youngest players to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup. He achieved this feat in Spain's 7-0 victory over Costa Rica. While football fans around the globe celebrate his achievement, here we take a look at the youngest-ever scorers in the FIFA World Cup.
In Pics | Youngest players to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup
10 | Martin Hoffmann | Age: 19 years, 88 days | East Germany vs Chile - June 18, 1974. Credit: Wikipedia
09 | Divock Origi | Age: 19 years, 65 days | Belgium vs Russia - June 22, 2014. Credit: Twitter/@CareerModeStars
08 | Julian Green | Age: 19 years, 25 days | USA vs Belgium - July 1, 2014. Credit: Twitter/@ManagerTactical
07 | Lionel Messi | Age: 18 years, 357 days | Argentina vs Serbia and Montenegro – June 16, 2006. Credit: AFP Photo
06 | Dmitry Sychev | Age: 18 years, 231 days | Russia vs Belgium – June 14, 2002. Credit: Instagram/dsychev11
05 | Nicolae Kovacs | Age: 18 years, 197 days | Romania vs Peru – July 14, 1930. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
04 | Michael Owen | Age: 18 years, 190 days | England vs Romania – June 22, 1998. Credit: Instagram/@themichaelowen
03 | Gavi | Age: 18 years, 110 days | Spain vs Costa Rica – November 23, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
02 | Manuel Rosas | Age: 18 years, 93 days | Mexico vs Argentina – July 19, 1930. Credit: Twitter/@alimo_philip
01 | Pele | Age: 17 years, 239 days | Brazil vs Wales – June 19, 1958. Credit: Reuters Photo
India's most popular female stars: Samantha tops the list
UPDATED : Nov 24 2022, 22:24 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Entertainment News | Entertainment | Actresses | celebrities | bollywood |
Here we take a look at the top 10 'most popular female stars' (October 2022) in showbiz, according to a report released by Ormax Media.
India's most popular female stars: Samantha tops the list
Actress Trisha, who wowed as Kundavai Pirattiyar in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS1)', was positioned in the tenth slot. Credit: Instagram/@trishakrishnan
National award-winning actress Keerthi Suresh stood ninth on the list. Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Anushka Shetty, who is making her comeback as Masterchef 'Anvitha Ravali Shetty' in her upcoming project, was ranked eighth. Credit: Instagram/@anushkashettyofficial
Seventh on the list was Katrina Kaif. Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Rashmika Mandanna, who is often referred to as the national crush, is the sixth 'most popular female film star in India', according to Ormax Media. Credit: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Bollywood's 'Dimple Beauty' Deepika Padukone secured the fifth position on the list. Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Kajal Aggarwal was ranked fourth on the list. Credit: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
Third on the list was 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara. Credit: Instagram/@wikkiofficial
B-town's new mom Alia Bhatt grabbed the second spot. Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Samantha Ruth Prabhu topped the list of 'most popular female film stars in India' (October 2022), according to a report published by Ormax Media. Credit: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
News in Pics, Nov 24, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Nov 24 2022, 06:18 ISTUS | Germany | Thanksgiving | US news | Football | Ukraine | Black Friday |
Visitors to Boulevard World watch fireworks during the 2022 Riyadh Season, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Striker the US Soccer Star and Ronald McDonald balloons are inflated ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Credit: AFP Photo
General view of open cast coal mine in Welzow, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
Alexandra Bernier and Maya McKone-Sweet sing a hymn during a vigil at St. Thomas Episcopal Church after a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, U.S. Credit: Reuters Photo
Performers take part in a dress rehearsal of Cirque Du Soleil's new show 'Amora', an exclusive production for Malta inspired by its people and architecture, in Valletta, Malta. Credit: Reuters Photo
Black Friday sale signs in San Diego. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is seen on the screen as he speaks during the 68th Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - November 24, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Nov 24 2022, 01:26 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
Today's Horoscope - November 24, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Checking into a relaxation resort could give unexpected results! Your partner inspires you. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Scandal-mongering goes on in a big way, but don’t contribute to it. Repercussions can be big, and you will end up as the scapegoat. Problems with large corporations or institutions are apparent | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You are fast and raring to go, but today you have to play by ear and take it as it comes. You confront an issue that is hidden, or forgotten from the past | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support.. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result | Lucky Colour: Aqua green | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay