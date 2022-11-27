Today's Horoscope - November 27, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - November 27, 2022
Aries | The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. a setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A younger sibling demands attention. Feeling of restlessness overrides. Sometimes you feel put upon, however the day picks up momentum and culminates in a hectic manner | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidential. Hobbies prove lucrative, and provides a steady source of income | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. .Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. You may be disillusioned with a current situation. Potent events may be the trigger for such change | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you | Lucky Colour: Ruby red | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
