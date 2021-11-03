Today's Horoscope - November 4, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. You may enjoy the company of friends and family, but successful results in business will be limited. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 3.
Taurus: Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 7.
Gemini: A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today. Lucky Colour: Aquamarine. Lucky Number: 2.
Cancer: It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 6.
Leo: By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 4.
Virgo: You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 8.
Libra: Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 5.
Scorpio: Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent. Real estate investments could be to your advantage today. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 3.
Sagittarius: Try not to over exert today. You must not lead on another one with unless you mean it. Don't be too quick to judge partners or those you work with. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 9.
Capricorn: A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 2.
Aquarius: A junket in the offing. A good time to concentrate on a fitness program or health schedule. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 8.
Pisces: Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 5.
