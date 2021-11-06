Today's Horoscope - November 7, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Nov 07 2021, 00:45 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - November 7, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. You need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 2 | Creidt: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from get rich quick types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | Don't spend money that you really don't have. Spend time with that special someone today. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long broken friendship | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Phtoto
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You could be under considerable mental tension or feel hemmed in by an overly traditional mental atmosphere. Small details occupy your mind today. Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Try to make peace with an old friend. Sometimes the past is best forgotten and a new path forged. Mars aspecting your sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | You have outgrown your sense of outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look out for new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible, try to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Switching to a vegan diet? These cities have the most vegan options worldwide
UPDATED : Nov 06 2021, 23:25 IST
Vegan | Vegan diet | World news | United States | Europe |
In the wake of climate change, animal welfare, and health benefits, many people are switching to veganism. As the movement has gained more popularity now, many restaurants and supermarkets across the globe are expanding their options for vegans. Here’s a list of the most vegan-friendly cities in the world having the most number of vegan restaurants, according to Vegan Word.
- 1 /9
Switching to a vegan diet? These cities have the most vegan options worldwide
- 2 /9
Asian tourist hotspot Chiang Mai in Thailand has ranked top on the list with 30 vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /9
Following Chiang Mai, another tourist destination Ubud (Bali) has ranked second with as many as 19 vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: AFP File Photo
- 4 /9
Phuket stands third with 13 vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: AFP File Photo
- 5 /9
Israel’s Mediterranean coast city, Tel Aviv, ranks fourth with eight vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: Reuters File Photo
- 6 /9
The Portuguese capital Lisbon ranks sixth with seven vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /9
United State’s Portland ranks fifth on the list with 7.5 vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: iStock Photo
- 8 /9
One more European city on the list is Brighton, which has six vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants and ranks seventh. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /9
Another US city on the list is Salt Lake City, ranked eighth. It has five vegan restaurants per 100,000 inhabitants. Credit: Pixabay Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Covid-19 vaccine: US starts inoculating kids, teens
UPDATED : Nov 06 2021, 12:39 IST
US news | World news | United States | Covid-19 | Coronavirus | Coronavirus vaccine |
The United States (US) began administering the Covid-19 vaccine to children from ages 5 to 11, the latest group to become eligible for the shots. Here are some pictures from the vaccination drive.
- 1 /15
Covid-19 vaccine: US starts inoculating kids, teens. See pics
- 2 /15
A girl celebrates after getting the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /15
A young boy reacts as he receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /15
A child receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax County Government Center in Annandale, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /15
A young boy reacts as he receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /15
A young girl is clicked receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /15
A health official administers the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination to a young girl at the Fairfax County Government Center in Annandale, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /15
A young girl rolls her sleeves while getting the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Fairfax County Government Center in Annandale, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /15
A young boy gets clicked as he receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /15
A child receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /15
Children wait after getting vaccinated at the Beaumont Health offices in Michigan, US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /15
A young girl receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 13 /15
A child receives the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax County Government Center in US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 14 /15
A young girl receives her Covid-19 vaccination at South Main Public Health Center in US. Credit: AP Photo
- 15 /15
A kid is clicked receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Cohen Children's Medical Center after vaccines were approved for children aged 5-11, in New York, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, November 6, 2021: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Nov 06 2021, 06:14 ISTIraq | COP26 | Climate Change | United States | NASA | Earth | monkey |
- 1 /7
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite armed groups carry an injured man after clashes with security forces during a protest against the election results in Baghdad. Credit: Reuters photo
- 2 /7
Young protesters take part in the Fridays For Future rally in Glasgow, Scotland. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
An aerial view shows the remains of the submerged Gary Qasruka village abandoned 36 years ago, which have resurfaced following a large drop in water level of the Dohuk Dam due to drought, in the northern Iraqi city of Dohuk in the autonomous Kurdish region. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Alma Powell, wife of late former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, is escorted after a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral in Washington. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /7
The sun sets over The Vittoriano Monument in Rome. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A monkey looks on during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on El Camaleon golf course. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
The first image collected by Landsat 9 on October 31, 2021 and released by NASA, shows remote coastal islands and inlets of the Kimberly region of Western Australia. Credit: AFP Photo/NASA/Landsat 9
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - November 6, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Nov 06 2021, 00:46 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - November 5, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: Don't be too quick to voice your opinion. Listen to others carefully. Not the day to be a pioneer. You can make excellent career moves if you are open to the opportunities that exist. Lucky Colour: Chrome. Lucky Number: 6.
- 3 /13
Taurus: The day begins on a new note. Your restlessness will lead to a change of plans. . You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 2.
- 4 /13
Gemini: Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. A time when new projects can be started. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 3.
- 5 /13
Cancer: What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 5.
- 6 /13
Leo: Take gossip with a pinch of salt and you'll avoid falling out with close ones. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 8.
- 7 /13
Virgo: Mercury pushes you to take gambles you would usually shy away from. The Moon helps you find common ground with a younger person. Dramatic new faces make what is occurring seem more problematic than it really needs to be. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 4.
- 8 /13
Libra: You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Lucky Colour: Green. Lucky Number: 9.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: You are intelligent and discerning but sometimes it is good to listen to your heart and not your head. Patience on your part is very important – Rome was not built in a day nor is romance. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 7.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: There will be communications, interruptions, changes of schedule and people to deal with. You can get a start on things or push a project through Loved ones may need support. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 1.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: A day when you could make important insights. Siblings prove supportive, Withdrawing from a sensitive situation is not healthy. You need to communicate more to friends and colleagues. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 2.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: A friend could be a secret admirer as well. If you stop blowing your own trumpet, it becomes evident. Your analytical skills and logical approach are not going to help in matters of the heart. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 5.
- 13 /13
Pisces: Holiday plans need working out, while an old foe turns friend. Shopping proves therapeutic! There is a valid reason for everything that happens today although it may not become clear for quite some time. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 6.