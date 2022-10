Karwa Chauth, a festival for married women, is mostly observed in the northern and western parts of the nation. Celebrating the unbreakable bond between a husband and wife, on this day, women pray for the long life of their husbands by keeping fast and offering prayers to Goddess Parvati. Karwa Chauth Sargi is one of the most important rituals of this festival and here we list the essentials that will complete the Sargi thali: