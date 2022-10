The American National History Museum on October 11 announced the winners of their prestigious annual Wildlife Photographer Awards in an awards ceremony in London.

From the 19 category winners that highlight the natural world in all its wonder and diversity, American photographer Karine Aigner bagged this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year for her remarkable image titled, 'The big buzz'. Here we list out all the winners' photographs that will be developed and produced by the NHM, London.

The exhibition opens on 15 October at the museum, before embarking on the UK and international tour.