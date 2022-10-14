Today's Horoscope - October 15, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Oct 14 2022, 23:06 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - October 15, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual | Colour: Terracotta | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Try not to get upset or angry without having all the facts. Social life is hectic. A good friend is supportive. Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed | Colour: Mocha | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Family members are demanding while money matters are worrying you. Not a day to change jobs. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences | Colour: Silver | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise | Colour: Honey | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Romantic encounters will develop through group activity. A friend may cause you some concern. Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable | Colour: Grey | Number 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Meetings and short trips successful today. Family life emphasised. Good news through a letter about a sibling possible. Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow | Colour: Olive-green | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships. Colour: Apple-red | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within | Colour: Teal | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues | Colour: Tan | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure | Colour: Topaz | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create | Colour: Honey | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think | Colour: Bronze | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Over 1300 villages in Uttar Pradesh affected by floods
UPDATED : Oct 14 2022, 23:07 IST
News | Uttar Pradesh | India News | Yogi Adityanath | Flood | flood damage | flood relief | flood relief work |
The wrath of flood continues in Uttar Pradesh, affecting more than 1300 villages. The overall flood situation remains grim as rain continues to batter eastern Uttar Pradesh. Hundreds of incidents, including deaths, crop damage, power outage and road closure, have been reported across the state as it is hit by untimely floods in the month of October.
- 1 /10
Over 1300 villages in Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /10
The wrath of the flood continues in Uttar Pradesh as the overall flood situation still remains grim. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
Due to excessive rains in the last few days, adverse effects have been seen on life, livestock and agriculture. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his visit to the flood-affected areas in Maharajganj and Gorakhpur, distributed relief materials. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
CM Yogi has directed ministers to immediately visit the districts under their supervision and extend cooperation in relief and rescue work. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
The State Government is making necessary arrangements for the safety and maintenance of all the affected people, said CM Yogi Adityanath. Loss of lives and money has been reported in many districts. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his visit to Shravasti district distributed relief materials to the people affected by flood. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
CM Yogi has also instructed to deploy teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and PAC as per the relief and rescue work needed in all these flood-affected areas. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
People in Allahabad's Sangam wade through a flooded path as they struggle to move in the city. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
A population of about 25 lakh has been reportedly affected by floods in more than 1500 villages of 15 districts across the state. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Here's how Bollywood stars celebrated Karwa Chauth
UPDATED : Oct 14 2022, 18:24 IST
Karwa Chauth | News | Festivals | Entertainment News | Entertainment |
From Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty to Raveena Tandon, here's how Bollywood stars celebrated Karwa Chauth this year.
- 1 /10
In Pics | Here's how Bollywood stars celebrated Karwa Chauth
- 2 /10
It was Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's second Karwa Chauth this year and the couple left no stone unturned to celebrate the festival. Credit: Instagram/varundvn
- 3 /10
Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, lovingly called #Vickat, are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple who celebrated their first Karwa Chauth posted adorable pictures on social media and left fans gushing. Credit: Instagram/vickykaushal09
- 4 /10
Shilpa Shetty too shared a photograph with her husband Raj Kundra. Credit: Instagram/theshilpashetty
- 5 /10
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar observed their first Karwa Chauth with great zeal. Credit: Instagram/imouniroy
- 6 /10
Singer Neha Kakkar shared endearing photos with her husband Rohanpreet Singh on the eve of Karwa Chauth. Credit: Instagram/nehakakkar
- 7 /10
Disha Parmar shared adorable photos with the love of her life, Rahul Vaidya. Credit: Instagram/dishaparmar
- 8 /10
TV actress Rubina Dilaik observed a fast on Karwa Chauth and shared stunning pictures with her husband Abhinav Shukla on social media. Credit: Instagram/rubinadilaik
- 9 /10
Raveena Tandon wore a mustard organza saree which she paired with a chanderi blouse detailed with light gold and aari work on it. Credit: Instagram/officialraveenatandon
- 10 /10
Actor Chunky Panday and wife Bhavana also celebrated Karwa Chauth. Credit: Instagram/bhavanapandey
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, Oct 14, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Oct 14 2022, 07:44 ISTWorld news | Africa | Palestine | Israel | South Korea | Ukraine | Russia | Royal Family |
- 1 /5
Britain's William (L), Prince of Wales, trains in boxing gloves during a visit to Copper Box Arena to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Coach Core in London on October 13, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
Afghan female students stand in a queue after they arrive for entrance exams at Kabul University in Kabul on October 13, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
Relatives and servicemen attend the funeral service for Edisher Kvaratskhelia, a Georgian volunteer part of the Ukrainian battalion Kievan Rus, who died in combat in Volododymyr cathedral in Kyiv on October 13, 2022, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
A child model poses a photos during the 2023 Spring/Summer Seoul Fashion Week at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on October 12, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
Mourners carry the body of Usama Adawi, 18, killed a day earlier during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, during his funeral in Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, on October 13,2022. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - October 14, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Oct 14 2022, 00:13 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - October 14, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. Try not to let daydreaming and distractions undermine your productivity. A family member may not see the merit of your ideas | Colour: Sapphire | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | A time of change, growth and renewal. A day to watch out for an old foe. Expenditure rises. You may have a hidden detractor who wants to prove you wrong, so beware | Colour: Scarlet | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives | Colour: Pink | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary | Colour: Lilac | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Try not to let relatives or friends cause any friction with your partner. Stay mellow. This is a good time to clearly see what may have been preventing you from achieving your goals | Colour: Amber | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | Much is happening in romance- a lucky phase when the opposite sex will find you very attractive. Financial gain is possible. If you may have recently been dealing with self-doubt and fear of making changes, this is an ideal time to face fears of moving forward | Colour: Tan | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | What you feel you need is a good dose of fun and laughter. Take some time out and be aware that everything will go your way. you need to keep an eye on your words and actions, as you may say or do things that follow you about for a while afterwards | Colour: Magenta | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Delicate financial interests need to be managed with kid gloves. Promotion or opportunity for advancement will come for some. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home | Colour: Green | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Litigations related to career and property or even problems with health could mar your optimistic outlook on life. You should develop patience and even humanity if you need to succeed. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations on you | Colour: Mauve | Number : 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse-strings, let your hair down and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine | Colour: Jade | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Nobody could ask for a better line-up of planets – romance gets a boost and you are in hot demand. Try not to judge new faces harshly - let down your defences, as romance beckons | Colour: Buff | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts | Colour: Beige | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay