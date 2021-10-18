Today's Horoscope - October 18, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Oct 18 2021, 00:14 IST
Today's Horoscope - October 18, 2021: Check horoscope
Aries | Your home environment may be hectic, which could result in emotional upset if you aren't well organized. Perhaps you could discuss about delegating chores to others. Don't draw too much attention to yourself at work, flamboyant thiugh you may be | Lucky Colour: Garnet | Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 9. Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. Sudden changes concerning colleagues may surprise you. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Your optimism and enthusiasm will keep you upbeat. Your business fortunes are delayed by slow associates and misdirected or misunderstood memos. Organize your day well if you wish to accomplish all you set out to do. Do not sign any contracts today | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay
Leo | If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits | Lucky Colour: Lemon | Lucky Number: 8. Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow , it is time to make a move and state your needs | Lucky Colour: Copper | Lucky Number: 4. Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Your charm wins the support of others. A pilgrimage in the offing. A seminar proves a social setting for contacts. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. A trip with a romantic partner likely | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 3. Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying | Lucky Colour: Ginger | Lucky Number: 7. Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life | Lucky Colour: Buff | Lucky Number: 1. Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You must try to avoid serious discussions or disagreements with others.. Money flow good. A letter could bring misleading information. You have been brooding too long on a person who didn’t do fair by you, but now its time to move on. Travel plans to be avoided | Lucky Colour: Capricorn | Lucky Number: 5. Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You may feel the need to make personal changes to a relationship. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2. Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. Career front seems settled. Colleagues may not be completely honest with you; try not to rely on help from othersYou have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Lucky Number: 6. Credit: Pixabay
News in Pics, October 17: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 17 2021, 08:32 IST
People disguised as superheroes dance during a festival of Marvel comics in Bogota. Credit: AFP Photo
Tony Gonsolin #26 of the Los Angeles Dodgers enters the game against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning of Game One of the National League Championship Series. Credit: AFP Photo
The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma. Credit: Reuters Photo
Army personnel perform stunts during an event to mark to 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' in Jalandhar. Credit: PTI Photo
An Afghan burqa-clad woman and a boy walk through a market area in Qala-e-Naw in Badghis province. Credit: AFP Photo
A general view shows the al-Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman's capital Muscat. Credit: AFP Photo
- 1 /13
Kerala Rains: IMD issues red alert for 5, orange for 7 districts
UPDATED : Oct 16 2021, 20:04 IST
rains | rains forecast | Flood | flood water | flood mayhem | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Pinarayi Vijayan |
Heavy rains lashed Kerala forcing the authorities to issue a red alert in 5 districts, while 7 districts are given an orange alert and two districts are under yellow alert, thereby indicating that all the 14 districts in the state are experiencing heavy rains.
Kerala Rains: IMD issues red alert for 5, orange for 7 districts
Heavy rains in Kerala forced the authorities to issue a red alert in 5 districts, while 7 districts are given an orange alert and two districts are under yellow alert, thereby indicating that all the 14 districts in the state are experiencing heavy rains. Credit: Special Arrangement
As per the press release by IMD, red alert is issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur districts. Whereas, orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the southern state. Credit: Special Arrangement
Since Friday (Oct. 15) heavy downpour have been lashing the state leaving roads at several places flooded and waterlogging affecting the normal life at quite a number of places. Credit: PTI Photo
The Indian Meteorological Department has also warned of more rains on Sunday (Oct. 17). Credit: PTI Photo
CM Pinarayi has issued an advisory that people have to be extremely cautious and under no circumstances should they ignore the warnings that are given. Credit: Special Arrangement
Tourist spots have been alerted and have been asked to close down until further notice and also boating and other water activities are snapped. Credit: Special Arrangement
Mysuru Dasara comes to an end with ‘Jumbo Savari’
UPDATED : Oct 16 2021, 20:49 IST
Mysuru Dasara | Jumbo savari | Jumbo | Bengaluru news | News | Dasara festival | Dasara festivities |
The curtains came down on the 10-day Dasara festival in Mysuru on October 16 with the spectacular 'Jumbo Savari', procession of elephants, marking the grand finale. However, the Mysuru royal palace will continue to shine at night for the next nine days with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordering to light up the palace for the tourists.
Mysuru Dasara comes to an end with ‘Jumbo Savari’
The curtains came down on the 10-day Dasara festival in Mysuru on October 16 with the spectacular 'Jumbo Savari' procession of elephants marking the grand finale. Credit: PTI Photo
However, the Mysuru royal palace will continue to shine at night for the next nine days with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordering to light up the palace for the tourists. Credit: BR Savitha
Held under the shadow of Covid-19, there were many restrictions due to which the usual gathering of large number of people was missing as the administration had restricted visitors and issued limited passes. Credit: BR Savitha
Keeping with the century’s old tradition, all the rituals were held abiding by the Covid norms. At the auspicious hour, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, titular head of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru in-charge minister S T Somashekar and Mysuru mayor Sunanda Palanetra offered floral prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari. Credit: PTI Photo
The gigantic Abhimanyu, a caparisoned elephant, carrying the presiding deity on the 750 kg golden howdah, marched and other decorated pachyderms too walked behind it. Credit: PTI Photo
Wadiyar's family members too attended the celebrations, which is designated as Naada Habba (state festival). Credit: PTI Photo
Scion of the Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performs 'shami pooja' at Bhuvaneshwari temple in the Mysuru Palace. Credit: PTI Photo
While greeting the people of Karnataka on Vijayadashami, Bommai announced extending the lighting of Mysuru city and palace for the next nine days so that tourists from other parts of the state and country can enjoy the scenic beauty of the royal city bathed in light at night. Credit: DH Photo
District Minister ST Somashekar dances with folk artists as the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is brought from the Chamundi Hills to the Mysuru Palace. Credit: PTI Photo
The traditional Dasara procession is held on Vijayadashami, signifying the victory of good over evil. The rulers of Mysuru or the Wadiyars had been worshippers of Durga and had established their family Goddess atop a hillock, which has been named as Chamunda hills. Credit: PTI Photo